Mittwoch, Januar 19, 2022
13th Angel`s „Omens“

von Markus

Nach einigen Online- und Eigenveröffentlichungen hat sich die amerikanische Dark-Electro-Band 13th Angel mit Advoxya Records zusammengetan, um ihr erstes offizielles und bereits hochgelobtes Album „Omens“ zu veröffentlichen. Düster, melodisch, magisch und gruselig.

Das sagt die Band selbst dazu: Aus den dunkelsten Tiefen kommt Omens, ein Album mit neun Tracks, geschrieben von Jen Draven und gesungen von Evan Mitchell. Textlich befasst sich Omens mit Problemen in der Welt wie der Gier von Unternehmen, giftigen Beziehungen und der Zerstörung der Erde durch den Menschen und spricht über übersehene Zeichen und unsere Sterblichkeit. Harte, stampfende Beats, melodische Pads und eindringliches Klavier machen 13th Angels Debütalbum Omens auf Advoxya aus.

13th Angel @ Web


facebook.com/13thAngelMusic

13th Angel Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
