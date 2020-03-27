Freitag, März 27, 2020
22 Jahre Endanger!

Endanger`s "Polished" erscheint am 24.04.2020

By Markus

Die Zeit ist wie im Flug vergangen. Das Electro-Pop Projekt aus Braunschweig lässt sich auch nach 5 Alben und 6 Singles in keine Schublade stecken. Dafür liefern die sympathischen Niedersachsen mit Album Nr. 6 das ab, was sie am besten können: facettenreiche Songs, eingängie Melodien und anspruchsvolle Texte, deren Spektrum sich von Zwischenmenschlichkeit bis hin zur Gesellschaftskritik erstreckt.

Das Album “Polished” klingt modern, abwechslungsreich und tanzbar. Für Kurzweiligkeit sorgt unter anderem der Gastgesang von Kiara M.E., mit der endanger noch eine Überraschung in petto haben und deren Stimme perfekt zu der von Frontmann Rouven passt.

So entstehen auf “Polished” nicht selten die großen Momente, die Alben unverkennbar und zeitlos machen. endanger erfinden sich mit “Polished” zwar nicht komplett neu aber das Album zeigt, dass auch kleine Impulse eine große Wirkung entfalten können.

Endanger @ Web
www.endanger.de
facebook.com/endanger.de

Endanger Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

