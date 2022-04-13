1.0 Musik1.1 News

4tes Album der EBM Band evo-lution

von Markus

-

Nach eine paar Querelen kann das 4te Album der Band Evo-Lution nun endlich auf die Menschheit losgelassen werden.

Das 4. Album der Electro/EBM Formation evo-lution steht in den Startlöchern. „Mind Machines“, das härteste Album der drei Jungs aus Deutschland, knüpft an alten Traditionen des belgischen EBM an, ohne auf Streifzüge in moderne Cyberelektro Gefilde zu verzichten. Der Kampf von Mensch und Maschine um die Vorherrschaft, drohende Kriegsgefahr und Futurismus in all seinen Facetten sind der thematische Fokus.

Das Album, welches am 15.04.2022 veröffentlicht wird, beinhaltet neben 13 neue Songs, noch drei Remixarbeiten von Ad:Key, Pyrroline und Angriffspakt.

www.evo-lution.de
facebook.com/evolutionband98

Juli 2022

Sa02julGanztägigNachholtermin Electro Wire FestivalLeipzigBisher: 18.12.2021Artist:Brigade Enzephalon,evo-lution,Faktor 239,Schwarzbund,System Noire,Terrorfrequenz 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

