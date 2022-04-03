5TimesZero`s „Escape From Love“

1.0 Musik1.1 News1.2 Videos

von Markus

„Am Anfang war die Null. Reset und neu. Zero als Nullpunkt.“ 5TimesZero

Seit Anfang 2015 hat sich 5TimesZero aus alten Weggefährten und neuen Mitstreitern formiert. 5TimesZero, das ist mal lustvoller, mal kühler Synthie Pop, der den ausgetretenen Pfad des Genre immer wieder gerne verlässt um zum Ziel zu kommen. Von 0 auf 100. Aus dem scheinbaren Nichts der Inspiration zu hör- und erfahrbaren, solide produzierten Tracks. Atmosphärisch dichte Songs von Lust, Endzeit, Schwerelosigkeit, Schönheit und Kannibalismus.

Die neue Single „Escape From Love“ ist am 01. April erschienen, mit der 5TimesZero ein neues Kapitel aufschlagen möchte. Nach den bisherigen Releases, die es häufig in die DAC und GEWC schafften, kehren 5TimesZero damit zurück auf die Dancefloors. Gerade richtig, beeindruckend intensiv und sehr tanzbar präsentiert die Formation ihr neuestes Highlight. 

5TimesZero @ Web


facebook.com/5timeszero
twitter.com/5timeszero

5TimesZero Live

