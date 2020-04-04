Samstag, April 4, 2020
Absurd Minds – Dead End

By Markus

-

ABSURD MINDS – SAPTA – CD SCAN 144 SCANNER / Dark Dimensions Label Group Release Date : 03.04.2020 DEAD END Texter, Komponist Stefan Großmann

Absurd Minds @ Web
www.absurdminds.de
www.facebook.com/AbsurdMinds

Absurd Minds Live

Juni 2020

Sa20jun14:0023:00[U]-TippE-tropolis Festival 2020OberhausenArtist:Absurd Minds,Covenant,Diorama,Eisfabrik,Fix8:Sed8,Grendel,Hocico,Solitary Experiments,Torul,Winterkälte,XotoX,Zweite Jugend 1 Add to wishlist

