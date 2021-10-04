Aesthetic Perfection – Bark at the Moon

Official music video for „Bark at the Moon“, the 10th installment of my „12 Songs in 12 Months“ project. Filmed in secret in downtown LA with Chad Michael Ward in June 2021. Drops worldwide Oct 1st.
Director and Editor: Chad Michael Ward (https://chadmichaelward.com/) MUA: Pompberry (https://linktr.ee/pompberry) 1st AC: Justin Paul PA: Hunter Wayne PA: Joseph Russell Keens Jr.
Aesthetic Perfection Live
Oktober 2021
Fr29okt(okt 29)17:00Sa30(okt 30)23:00Plage Noire 2021Ferienpark Weissenhäuser StrandArtist:[:SITD:],Adam Is A Girl,Aesthetic Perfection,Any Second,Assemblage 23,Das Ich,Diary of Dreams,Fields of the Nephilim,Front 242,Funker Vogt,Future Lied To Us,Joachim Witt,L’Âme Immortelle,Letzte Instanz,Massive Ego,Melotron,Schandmaul,Seelennacht,Sono,Spetzsnaz,Stahlmann,Steril,Vanguard,Whispering Sons 0 Add to wishlist
April 2022
Do14apr19:0023:00[U]-TippAesthetic PerfectionMünchen, American Psycho TourArtist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist
Sa16aprGanztägigSo17Nachholtermin[U]-TippIndustrial Pop Festival - The Aesthetic Perfection WeekendOberhausenArtist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist
Mai 2022
Juli 2022
Fr01julGanztägigSa02Nachholtermin[U]-TippEastside FestivalHalle an der SaaleBisher: 27./28.08.2021Artist:Aesthetic Perfection,Clan Of Xymox,Covenant,De/Vision,Empathy Test,F.O.D.,Kirlian Camera,Mesh,S.P.O.C.K 0 Add to wishlist
Sa23jul(jul 23)10:00So24(jul 24)23:00Nachholtermin[U]-TippAmphi Festival 2022Köln, Amphi Festival 2022Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Erdling,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Mono Inc.,Nachtblut,Perfection Doll,Rome,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist