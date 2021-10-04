Montag, Oktober 4, 2021
Aesthetic Perfection – Bark at the Moon

By Markus

-

YouTube video

Official music video for „Bark at the Moon“, the 10th installment of my „12 Songs in 12 Months“ project. Filmed in secret in downtown LA with Chad Michael Ward in June 2021. Drops worldwide Oct 1st.

Director and Editor: Chad Michael Ward (https://chadmichaelward.com/) MUA: Pompberry (https://linktr.ee/pompberry) 1st AC: Justin Paul PA: Hunter Wayne PA: Joseph Russell Keens Jr.

Aesthetic Perfection @ Web


www.aesthetic-perfection.net
facebook.com/aestheticperfection
twitter.com/daniel_graves

Aesthetic Perfection Live

Oktober 2021

Fr29okt(okt 29)17:00Sa30(okt 30)23:00Plage Noire 2021Ferienpark Weissenhäuser StrandArtist:[:SITD:],Adam Is A Girl,Aesthetic Perfection,Any Second,Assemblage 23,Das Ich,Diary of Dreams,Fields of the Nephilim,Front 242,Funker Vogt,Future Lied To Us,Joachim Witt,L’Âme Immortelle,Letzte Instanz,Massive Ego,Melotron,Schandmaul,Seelennacht,Sono,Spetzsnaz,Stahlmann,Steril,Vanguard,Whispering Sons 0 Add to wishlist

April 2022

Do14apr19:0023:00[U]-TippAesthetic PerfectionMünchen, American Psycho TourArtist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist

Sa16aprGanztägigSo17Nachholtermin[U]-TippIndustrial Pop Festival - The Aesthetic Perfection WeekendOberhausenArtist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist

Sa30apr19:0023:00NachholterminAesthetic PerfectionHannover, Into The Black World Tour 2022verschoben vom 30.04.2020Artist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist

Mai 2022

So01mai19:0023:00NachholterminAesthetic PerfectionBerlin, Into The Black World Tour 2022verschoben vom 29.04.2021Artist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist

Juli 2022

Fr01julGanztägigSa02Nachholtermin[U]-TippEastside FestivalHalle an der SaaleBisher: 27./28.08.2021Artist:Aesthetic Perfection,Clan Of Xymox,Covenant,De/Vision,Empathy Test,F.O.D.,Kirlian Camera,Mesh,S.P.O.C.K 0 Add to wishlist

Sa23jul(jul 23)10:00So24(jul 24)23:00Nachholtermin[U]-TippAmphi Festival 2022Köln, Amphi Festival 2022Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Erdling,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Mono Inc.,Nachtblut,Perfection Doll,Rome,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

