Donnerstag, September 9, 2021
Aesthetic Perfection + Moris Blak – Betrayer

Aesthetic Perfection @ Web


www.aesthetic-perfection.net
facebook.com/aestheticperfection
twitter.com/daniel_graves

Aesthetic Perfection Live

Oktober 2021

Fr29okt(okt 29)17:00Sa30(okt 30)23:00Plage Noire 2021Ferienpark Weissenhäuser StrandArtist:[:SITD:],Adam Is A Girl,Aesthetic Perfection,Any Second,Assemblage 23,Das Ich,Diary of Dreams,Fields of the Nephilim,Front 242,Funker Vogt,Future Lied To Us,Joachim Witt,L’Âme Immortelle,Letzte Instanz,Massive Ego,Melotron,Schandmaul,Seelennacht,Sono,Spetzsnaz,Stahlmann,Steril,Vanguard,Whispering Sons 0 Add to wishlist

April 2022

Do14apr19:0023:00[U]-TippAesthetic PerfectionMünchen, American Psycho TourArtist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist

Sa16aprGanztägigSo17Nachholtermin[U]-TippIndustrial Pop Festival - The Aesthetic Perfection WeekendOberhausenArtist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist

Sa30apr19:0023:00NachholterminAesthetic PerfectionHannover, Into The Black World Tour 2022verschoben vom 30.04.2020Artist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist

Mai 2022

So01mai19:0023:00NachholterminAesthetic PerfectionBerlin, Into The Black World Tour 2022verschoben vom 29.04.2021Artist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist

Juli 2022

Fr01julGanztägigSa02Nachholtermin[U]-TippEastside FestivalHalle an der SaaleBisher: 27./28.08.2021Artist:Aesthetic Perfection,Clan Of Xymox,Covenant,De/Vision,Empathy Test,F.O.D.,Kirlian Camera,Mesh,S.P.O.C.K 0 Add to wishlist

Sa23jul(jul 23)10:00So24(jul 24)23:00Nachholtermin[U]-TippAmphi Festival 2022Köln, Amphi Festival 2022Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Erdling,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Mono Inc.,Nachtblut,Perfection Doll,Rome,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist

