Aesthetic Perfection – Supernatural

The votes are in! The Imperfect Society has spoken! They wanted a music video for Supernatural, so here it is. Filmed in secret in Leipzig, Germany in January 2020, this will mark the end of the Into the Black era.

Aesthetic Perfection – Into The Black Gods & Gold 3:52 Wickedness 4:34 No Boys Allowed 3:55 Supernatural 4:03 Echoes 4:46 We Wake Up 3:48 If I Die 4:32 Saint Peter 4:28 YOLO 4:25 Mourning Doves 4:41 Jetzt kaufen

