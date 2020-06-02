Aesthetic Perfection Audiographie
Alle VÖ`s sehen
Aesthetic Perfection @ Web
aesthetic-perfection.net
facebook.com/aestheticperfection
twitter.com/daniel_graves
Aesthetic Perfection Live
Juli 2020
Sa25jul(jul 25)10:00So26(jul 26)23:00AbgesagtAmphi Festival 2020Köln, Amphi Festival 2020Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Nachtblut,Oomph!,Perfection Doll,Rome,Scarlet Dorn,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 1 Add to wishlist
September 2020
Juli 2021
Sa24jul(jul 24)10:00So25(jul 25)23:00[U]-TippAmphi Festival 2021Köln, Amphi Festival 2021Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Nachtblut,Oomph!,Perfection Doll,Rome,Scarlet Dorn,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist