Mittwoch, Juni 3, 2020
4.0 Band Index

Aesthetic Perfection

Related Articles

2.1 Live in Concert

Amphi Festival bleibt vollständig – Alle Bands aus 2020 für 2021 bestätigt

Markus - 0
Nach den aufregenden letzten Wochen kann der Veranstalter des Amphi Festivals langsam wieder nach vorne schauen und euch heute das Line-Up für...
Weiterlesen
2.1 Live in Concert

Plage Noire 2020 wird verschoben!

Markus - 0
In den letzten Wochen war das Warten auf eine finale Entscheidung der Politik schwer auszuhalten. Da der aktuelle Beschluss sich bereits wie...
Weiterlesen
4.0 Band Index Aesthetic Perfection

Aesthetic Perfection Audiographie

Alle VÖ`s sehen

Aesthetic Perfection @ Web
aesthetic-perfection.net
facebook.com/aestheticperfection
twitter.com/daniel_graves

Aesthetic Perfection Live

Juli 2020

Sa25jul(jul 25)10:00So26(jul 26)23:00AbgesagtAmphi Festival 2020Köln, Amphi Festival 2020Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Nachtblut,Oomph!,Perfection Doll,Rome,Scarlet Dorn,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 1 Add to wishlist

September 2020

Fr18sep(sep 18)19:00Sa19(sep 19)23:30Industrial Pop Festival - The Aesthetic Perfection WeekendOberhausenArtist:Aesthetic Perfection 0 Add to wishlist

Juli 2021

Sa24jul(jul 24)10:00So25(jul 25)23:00[U]-TippAmphi Festival 2021Köln, Amphi Festival 2021Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Nachtblut,Oomph!,Perfection Doll,Rome,Scarlet Dorn,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Menschdefekt mit neuem Album zurück

Fast sechs Jahre war es still um Menschdefekt doch die Band war alles Andere als untätig. Vom...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Arctic Sunrise`s “Emptiness”

Mit Emptiness veröffentlicht Arctic Sunrise nach den beiden Vorab-Singleauskopplungen „Stars“ und „Surrender“ (top 10 DAC) die dritte...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Blue Forge Debütalbum

Von düsteren Synth-Rock-Hymnen bis hin zu melancholisch schönen Electro-Pop-Balladen präsentiert das Berliner Duo BlueForge ihren charismatischen Frontmann...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Subject:2`s “Love, Betrayal, Deceit”

Die aus Essex / England stammende Band Subject:2 meldet sich nach dem Debüt-Album "Forward / Return", welches...
Weiterlesen

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

2.1 Live in Concert

Amphi Festival bleibt vollständig – Alle Bands aus 2020 für 2021 bestätigt

Nach den aufregenden letzten Wochen kann der...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
2.1 Live in Concert

Plage Noire 2020 wird verschoben!

In den letzten Wochen war das Warten...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
2.1 Live in Concert

Industrial Pop Festival – The Aesthetic Perfection Weekend

Eine weitere glänzende Idee von Mastermind Daniel...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Aesthetic Perfection – Wickedness

Live footage of "Wickedness" taken across the...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
MEHR STORYS

Pandoria

Markus - 0

Forma Tadre

Markus - 0
X
X