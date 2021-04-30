Freitag, April 30, 2021
Start3.0 Listen3.2 StreamingAgonoize - Revelation Six Six Sick

Agonoize – Revelation Six Six Sick

Knapp anderthalb Jahre ist es her, dass die Bad Boyz aus Berlin ihr fünfjähriges Schweigen brachen und sich mit MIDGET VAMPIRE PORN und einer neuen Label Heimat zurückmeldeten, um die Szene mal wieder ordentlich aufzumischen und zu zeigen, wer in diesem Genre nach wie vor den Ton angibt.

Agonoize @ Web

facebook.com/Agonoize

Getting Dark

Ab in die dunklen Electro Ecken.
Agonoize – 666 Degrees Below

Song taken from the upcoming EP "666 Degrees Below"...
Agonoize – 666 Degrees Below

Was soll man groß über Agonoize sagen? "Man liebt...
Agonoize

