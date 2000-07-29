12
Kant Kino - Kopfkino
Format: CD Album
2017/01/13
Neuroticfish - Agony EP
Format: CD EP
2016/12/16
Blutzukker - The Complete Collection
Format: Digital (MP3)
2016/12/10
Nano Infect - Remixes Of Denial
Format: CD Album
2016/11/25
Eisfabrik - Achtzehnhundertunderfroren
Format: CD Album
2016/11/25
Y-Luk-O - Autark
Format: CD EP
2016/11/11
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
Format: CD Album
2016/11/04
Orange Sector - Farben EP
Format: CD EP
2016/12/09
In Strict Confidence - The Hardest Heart
Format: Box Set
2016/11/25
Full Contact 69 - Zombiefied: Rmx Machine
Format: CD Album
2016/12/09
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
Format: 2 CD Album Limited Edition
2016/11/04
Depeche Mode - Video Singles Collection
Format: Box Set
2016/11/11
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
Format: 3x12" Vinyl
2016/11/04
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
Format: Box Set
2016/11/04
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
Format: 2 CD Album Limited Edition
2016/11/04
Absurd Minds - Tempus Fugit
Format: CD Album
2017/01/27
Various Artists - electropop.11
Format: CD Album
2016/11/11
Siva Six - Dawn Of Days
Format: CD Album
2016/11/11
Mondträume - Free
Format: CD EP
2016/11/04
Mondträume - Free
Format: Digital (MP3)
2016/11/04
Marc Heal - The Hum
Format: CD Album
2016/11/07
Kant Kino - Kopfkino
Format: 2 CD Album
2017/01/13
BlutEngel - Complete
Format: CD Single
2016/12/02
Stahlnebel & Black Selket - Questions
Format: 2 CD Album
2016/12/02
Devil-M - Hollow Earth
Format: CD Album
2017/01/27
Rename - Anti
Format: CD Album
2016/12/16
Machinista - Pain of Every Day
Format: Audio Cassette
2016/12/16
Aesthetic Perfection - Love Like Lies
Format: Audio Cassette
2016/12/02
Atropine - Assailant
Format: CD Album
2016/12/02
Rotersand - Capitalism TM
Format: CD Album
2016/11/04
Rotersand - Capitalism TM
Format: 1x12" Vinyl + CD
2016/11/04
Parralox - Holiday '16
Format: CD Album
2016/12/23
Parralox - Subculture
Format: CD Album
2016/12/23
Nachtmahr - Unbeugsam (Best Of & Rarities 2007-2017)
Format: CD Album
2017/02/17
reADJUST - Void
Format: Digital (MP3)
2016/12/16
Blutengel - Leitbild
Format: CD Album
2017/02/17
Blutengel - Leitbild
Format: 2 CD Album
Blutengel - Leitbild
Format: Box Set
2017/02/17
Blutengel - Leitbild
Format: 2x12" Vinyl + CD
Kant Kino - Kopfkino
2017/01/13
- Kant Kino V3.0
- Real
- Closer
- Nimby
- Control
- Köbner Phenomenon
- Annihilate
- Wrong
- Belief
- Want
- Step Up
- Maybe
- Substaat
- Nag Gag (Slower)
Format: CD Album
Neuroticfish - Agony EP
2016/12/16
- Agony (Original) (4:43)
- Agony (Simon Fawlters OCD Remix) (5:55)
- Agony (Aesthetische Remix) (5:10)
- Agony (Assemblage 23 Remix feat. Mari Kattmann) (5:56)
- Agony (Eisbrecher Remix) (4:53)
- Agony (Vigilante Remix) (3:45)
- Hospitality (Regained) (4:02)
- Civilized (4:22)
Format: CD EP
Blutzukker - The Complete Collection
2016/12/10
- Fright Club 3:07
- 40 Days And 40 Bites 3:48
- Coffin And Cigarettes 4:28
- V Wie Vampir 4:03
- The Vampire Strikes Back 3:31
- Graveheart 3:36
- Blutzukker Punch 4:03
- Evilution [H1N1] 4:11
- ¥€$ 3:39
- Fright Club (BrooF RMX) 3:56
- V For Vampire 4:03
- 40 Days And 40 Bites (Paranoid Neocon Remix By Dos Asmund) 4:33
- Fright Club (Restriction 9 Remix) 4:54
- Fright Club (Sinfusion Remix) 3:37
- Fright Club (reADJUST RMX) 4:22
- Anorkia Feat. Blutzukker – Ursprung 4:14
- My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking 4:16
- Der Rote Kater 2k9 4:12
- My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (statiCViolence Remix) 4:08
- My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (Nomelo Remix) 5:07
- My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (r@zorbla.de Club Mix) 4:35
- My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (Globaler Bereich Remix) 5:16
- My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (r@zorbla.de Remix) 4:50
- My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (Giftstrauch Remix) 3:01
- My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (ES23 Remix) 5:41
- Digital Blood 4:43
- Mörderherz 4:16
- Misanthropy 3:32
- Red 4:34
- Queen Of The Nite 7:06
- Walpurgisnacht 5:02
- From Hell 5:00
- Antichristmas 4:58
- Duke Of The Nite 3:06
- Misanthropy (E-thik RMX) 4:50
- Walpurgisnacht (Enemy Nation RMX) 4:23
- From Hell (r@zorbla.de RMX) 5:28
- Antichristmas (Gottesfinsternis RMX) 6:00
- Queen Of The Nite (Radio Edit) 3:23
- Mörderherz (Combat Company RMX) 4:15
- Queen Of The Nite (reADJUST RMX) 5:59
- Mörderherz (Gronau RMX) 4:25
- From Hell (2nd r@zorbla.de RMX) 6:13
- From Hell (3rd r@zorbla.de RMX) 5:55
- From Hell (4th r@zorbla.de RMX) 5:15
- Anti-X-Mas (Rumpel-Mix By Enemy Nation) 3:57
- Digital Blood (Augmentation Remix By Dos Asmund) 3:47
- Digital Blood (Live 2005) 4:48
- Der Rote Kater (Eurocide Remix) 3:32
- Aldhibah (Club Mix By DJ Marco @ Electro-Shock) 5:48
- Ich Bin So Wie Ich Bin (4seasons Mix By Die In Winter) 5:09
- Nachtflug (RMX By Enemy Nation) 5:40
- Lady Amalcia (2004 Minus 10 Remix By r@zorbla.de) 4:31
- Menschlichkeit (Evolution Mix By Blutzukker) 4:41
- Shorty (Reminisce Mix By Blutzukker) 5:44
- Der Rote Kater (Bother Mix By Mortal Void) 4:38
- Aldhibah (Saitensprung Mix By r@zorbla.de) 4:41
- Ich Bin So Wie Ich Bin (Radio Mix By Exilanation) 3:45
- Nachtflug (Numbernine Remix By zx-industries) 4:05
- Lady Amalcia (Qual/Flucht By r@zorbla.de) 6:34
- Menschlichkeit (Denoised Remix By Cycloon) 5:08
- Shorty (Danny De Shoré Hard Bass Remix) 3:46
- Der Rote Kater (Seducer Mix By Blutzukker) 3:21
- Ich Bin So Wie Ich Bin (Instrumental FT2 Demo Version) 3:17
- Der Rote Kater (Instrumental FT2 Demo Version) 3:18
- Nachtflug (Instrumental FT2 Demo Version) 5:05
Format: Digital (MP3)
Nano Infect - Remixes Of Denial
2016/11/25
CD 01
- Love Lies Bleeding (Subliminal Code RMX)
- Jesus Is Dead (PreEmptive Strike 0.1 RMX)
- We`Re Going To Kill You (Morte Infexion RMX)
- Jesus Is Dead (Nailed By FabrikC)
- DanceSlut (Extize Dirt-e-RMX)
- Alert (Touched By Stahlnebel & Black Selket)
- Love Lies Bleeding (Defeo Jr. Mix By Larva)
- DanceSlut (Xotox RMX)
- Love Lies Bleeding (XMH RMX).
- Jesus Is Dead (Schyzzo.Com RMX)
- We`Re Going To Kill You (Necropsyk RMX)
- DanceSlut (Massiv In Mensch RMX)
- We`Re Going To Kill You (8 – 23 RMX)
CD02
- Lifeless (Feat. Johan Van Roy)
- Lifeless (Feat. Johan Van Roy) (World Of Deceit Mix)
- The Darkness Is Coming
- Hell – As Imperial (Emperor Drivas Mix)
- Hell Invaders
- Until Death
- Black Combat
- The Mark Of Death
- See You In Hell (Suicide Commando Cover)
Format: CD Album
Eisfabrik - Achtzehnhundertunderfroren
2016/11/25
- The Coldest Summer
- A Murdered Love
- Sensations of Pain
- Zu den Sternen
- Hell is made of Ice
- Love Planet 69
- Magical Winter
- The Survival of the Strongest Mind
- It’s not Goodbye
- Millennium Find
- Rainbow Child
- Die letzte Seefahrt
Format: CD Album
Y-Luk-O - Autark
2016/11/11
- Autark (Official Version) 05:28
- Zuse 03:54
- Magnetar 03:44
- Communion 03:26
- Autark (Leipzig) 04:18
- Autark (Boston) 05:14
- Autark (Halle) by Artists against Pop 03:55
- Autark (Philadelphia) by ninetwelve 03:01
- Autark (Adelaide) by 11grams 04:18
Format: CD EP
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
- Fullwell
- I close My Eyes
- Morning Star
- Cold Reading
- A Rider on a white Horse
- Interlude
- Dies Irae
- Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
- Interlude
- If I give My Soul
- Summon your Spirit
Format: CD Album
Orange Sector - Farben EP
2016/12/09
- Farben
- Götter V.02
- Heute liebe ich dich
- Ich sehe Dich sterben
- Farben (Club 89 Mix)
- Götter (Ad/key Remix)
- Ich sehe Dich sterben (Immortal Mix by Zoon Politicon)
- Götter V.03
- Farben (Blitzmaschine Remix)
Format: CD EP
In Strict Confidence - The Hardest Heart
2016/11/25
CD 1
- Frozen Kisses
- Everything Must Change
- Somebody Else´s Dream
- Destroy Something Beautiful
- Time
- Herz
- Land Of Grace
- DoubleFaced
- Letzter Wille
- Erde Ade
- Ask Your Soul
- Coming Closer
- Somebody else´s dream (Video)
- Everything must change (Video)
CD 2
- Time (Extended Version)
- Ой, то не вечер (feat. Nika Kashirskaya)
- FrozenKisses (5inch Version)
- Time (Orchestral)
MC
- Empire
- Alles in Mir
- Prediction
- Industrial Love
- Hidden Thoughts
- Room 101
- Engel mit Feuer und Schwert
- I don’t care
- Way of Redemption
- Ein Mensch, ein Kämpfer und ein Schlächter
Format: Box Set
Full Contact 69 - Zombiefied: Rmx Machine
2016/12/09
- Area 69
- Release My Mind
- Fucking Day
- Dignity (Amnistia Rmx)
- G.I.M.P.A. (Rypzylon & Weaselson Rmx)
- Dignity (2nd Face Rmx)
- Welcome (Majestic Rmx)
- Dignity (Amorphous Rmx)
- Zombie (The Negativity Bias Rmx)
- Bite The Dog (DJ Thommy Rmx)
- Zombie (MRDTC Rmx)
- Dignity (Trilogy Rmx)
Format: CD Album
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
CD1
- Fullwell
- I close My Eyes
- Morning Star
- Cold Reading
- A Rider on a white Horse
- Interlude
- Dies Irae
- Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
- Interlude
- If I give My Soul
- Summon your Spirit
CD2 “Psychonaut EP”
- The Blinding Light
- Death of Ideology
- Death of Identity (excerpt)
- Death of Superstition
- Death of Spirituality
- Death of Belief
Format: 2 CD Album Limited Edition
Depeche Mode - Video Singles Collection
2016/11/11
Disc 1
- Just Can’t Get Enough (directed by Clive Richardson)
- See You (directed by Julien Temple)
- The Meaning Of Love (directed by Julien Temple)
- Leave In Silence (directed by Julien Temple)
- Get The Balance Right (directed by Kevin Hewitt)
- Everything Counts (directed by Clive Richardson)
- Love, In Itself (directed by Clive Richardson)
- People Are People (directed by Clive Richardson)
- Master And Servant (directed by Clive Richardson)
- Blasphemous Rumours (directed by Clive Richardson)
- Somebody (directed by Clive Richardson)
- Shake The Disease (directed by Peter Care)
- It’s Called A Heart (directed by Peter Care)
- Stripped (directed by Peter Care)
- But Not Tonight (directed by Tamra Davis)
- A Question Of Lust (directed by Clive Richardson)
- A Question Of Time (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Strangelove (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Never Let Me Down Again (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Behind The Wheel (directed by Anton Corbijn)
Disc2
- Little 15 (directed by Martyn Atkins)
- Strangelove ’88 (directed by Martyn Atkins)
- Everything Counts (Live – from “101”) (directed by D.A. Pennebaker)
- Personal Jesus (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Enjoy The Silence (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Policy Of Truth (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- World In My Eyes (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- I Feel You (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Walking In My Shoes (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Condemnation (Paris Mix) (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- One Caress (directed by Kevin Kerslake)
- In Your Room (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Barrel Of A Gun (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- It’s No Good (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Home (directed by Steven Green)
- Useless (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- Only When I Lose Myself (directed by Brian Griffin)
- Dream On (directed by Stephane Sednaoui)
- I Feel Loved (directed by John Hillcoat)
Disc 3
- Freelove (directed by John Hillcoat)
- Goodnight Lovers (directed by John Hillcoat)
- Enjoy The Silence ’04 (directed by Uwe Flade)
- Precious (directed by Uwe Flade)
- A Pain That I’m Used To (directed by Uwe Flade)
- Suffer Well (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- John The Revelator (directed by Blue Leach)
- Martyr (directed by Robert Chandler)
- Wrong (directed by Patrick Daughters)
- Peace (directed by Jonas and François)
- Hole To Feed (directed by Eric Wareheim)
- Fragile Tension (directed by Rob Chandler and Barney Steel)
- Personal Jesus 2011 (directed by Patrick Daughters)
- Heaven (directed by Timothy Saccenti)
- Soothe My Soul (directed by Warren Fu)
- Should Be Higher (directed by Anton Corbijn)
- People Are People (12″ Version) (directed by Clive Richardson)
- But Not Tonight (Pool Version) (directed by Tamra Davis)
- Soothe My Soul (Extended) (directed by Warren Fu)
- Stripped (Unreleased Alternate Cut) (directed by Peter Care)
Format: Box Set
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
Side A
- Fullwell
- I close My Eyes
- Morning Star
Side B
- Cold Reading
- A Rider on a white Horse
- Interlude
Side C
- Dies Irae
- Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
- Interlude
Side D
- If I give My Soul
- Summon your Spirit
- The Blinding Light
Side E
- Death of Ideology
- Death of Identity (excerpt)
- Death of Superstition
Side F
- Death of Belief
- Death of Spirituality
exklusiver digitaler Bonus
- Death of Identity (full version)
- Wolf Hour
- New Dawn
Format: 3x12" Vinyl
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
Side A
- Fullwell
- I close My Eyes
- Morning Star
Side B
- Cold Reading
- A Rider on a white Horse
- Interlude
Side C
- Dies Irae
- Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
- Interlude
Side D
- If I give My Soul
- Summon your Spirit
- The Blinding Light
Side E
- Death of Ideology
- Death of Identity (excerpt)
- Death of Superstition
Side F
- Death of Belief
- Death of Spirituality
exklusiver digitaler Bonus
- Death of Identity (full version)
- Wolf Hour
- New Dawn
CD1
- Fullwell
- I close My Eyes
- Morning Star
- Cold Reading
- A Rider on a white Horse
- Interlude
- Dies Irae
- Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
- Interlude
- If I give My Soul
- Summon your Spirit
CD2 “Psychonaut EP”
- The Blinding Light
- Death of Ideology
- Death of Identity (excerpt)
- Death of Superstition
- Death of Spirituality
- Death of Belief
Format: Box Set
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
CD1
- Fullwell
- I close My Eyes
- Morning Star
- Cold Reading
- A Rider on a white Horse
- Interlude
- Dies Irae
- Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
- Interlude
- If I give My Soul
- Summon your Spirit
CD2 “Psychonaut EP”
- The Blinding Light
- Death of Ideology
- Death of Identity (excerpt)
- Death of Superstition
- Death of Spirituality
- Death of Belief
Format: 2 CD Album Limited Edition
Absurd Minds - Tempus Fugit
2017/01/27
Format: CD Album
Various Artists - electropop.11
2016/11/11
- Emt – Regret (sinestar extended mix)
- Insight – Alive (techni-ka remix)
- Janrevolution – Man without return (extended mix)
- Ksmos – Keine Macht dieser Welt (paralyzed extended remix)
- Mechatronic – Don’t bother to knock (extended version)
- Midnight Resistance – Under glass (extended mix)
- Mirreya – When tomorrow comes (extended version)
- Nordika feat. felix marc – Illumination (extended version)
- Polyester8 – My kingdom (extended version)
- Rename – Avalanche of fear (oren amram remix)
- Rroyce – I like it when you lie (oren amram entirely club mix)
- Shelter – Blur the lines (extended version)
- The Sweetest Condition – Control (extended remix)
- Robert marlow – No heart (alternate vocals and bassline – rough mix)
Format: CD Album
Siva Six - Dawn Of Days
2016/11/11
- To The Light 04:26
- The Dead Walk The Earth 01:36
- Twenty Eight (feat. Boog From Junksista & G.Diamantopoulos) 04:08
- Transcendence 03:57
- High On Low 04:34
- The False Prophet 00:38
- Superstition (2K16 Edit) 03:47
- Forever 05:02
- Until Death Reunites Us (feat. G.Diamantopoulos) 05:56
- The Messenger (feat. G.Diamantopoulos) 08:14
Format: CD Album
Mondträume - Free
2016/11/04
- Free
- Free (Aesthetische mix)
- Still Beating (Ruined Conflict mix)
- Still Beating (Cold Kill mix)
- Free (Venal Flesh & Chase Dobson mix)
- Still Beating
- Far from Pain (Aesthetische clubmix)
- A sea of distance (Rotersand mix)
- A sea of Distance_(Avarice In Audio mix)
- Far from pain (Quanten Selbstmord Mix by NÒRDIKA)
Format: CD EP
Mondträume - Free
2016/11/04
- Free
- Free (Aesthetische mix)
- Still Beating (Ruined Conflict mix)
- Still Beating (Cold Kill mix)
- Free (Venal Flesh & Chase Dobson mix)
Format: Digital (MP3)
Marc Heal - The Hum
2016/11/07
- Tiananmen 4:22
- Katarina’s House 4:44
- Adult Fiction 5:25
- Model Citizen 5:01
- Show Homes For Luxury Living 5:32
- The Abandoned Junkshop 5:25
- Wounded Dog 3:57
- Johnny Was An Oilman 4:06
- Monoxide 5:41
- Faithful Machinery 4:40
Format: CD Album
Kant Kino - Kopfkino
2017/01/13
CD 1
- Kant Kino V3.0
- Real
- Closer
- Nimby
- Control
- Köbner Phenomenon
- Annihilate
- Wrong
- Belief
- Want
- Step Up
- Maybe
- Substaat
- Nag Gag (Slower)
CD 2
- Nag Gag (Quieter)
- Life (Kk-Work)
- Brains (Kk-Work)
- Third Down (Kk-Work)
- Wasted (Kk-Work)
- Sino (Kk-Rework. Kant Kino Vs. Epilektrician)
- Silhouettes (Kk-Rework / Kant Kino Vs. Elektro Ferret)
- Life (Matt Echo Remix)
- Köebner (Atropine Remix)
- Wasted (The Messenger Got Wasted Remix By A-E)
- Maybe (Technomancer Remix)
- Step Up (Simon Carter Remix)
- Third Down (Electro Ferret Remix)
- Wasted (Lurendrei Remix)
- Nag Gag (Antibody Remix)
Format: 2 CD Album
BlutEngel - Complete
2016/12/02
Format: CD Single
Stahlnebel & Black Selket - Questions
2016/12/02
CD 1
- Intro
- Questions
- Mein Tod gehört mir [R.I.P. Brittany Maynard]
- Path of destruction
- MH370
- Loneliness
- Awake (Assemblage23 cover)
- The evil
- This system (Hard version) feat. Adeonesis
- Mitleid
- Do you feel lucky [asshole]
- Conjure [könnten wir doch zaubern] feat. 13th Angel
- Not in our name
- My life
CD 2
- Betrug (slow fraud)
- Die Vorfahren
- Gangstar
- Fucked up brain
- Dem Tod geweiht (5 years after Fukushima)
- Geh weiter feat. Antibiosis
- Pérdida / Verlust (new song)
- The nightmare monster (long time lost song)
- Machines (long time lost song)
- Blut an deinen Händen (long time lost song)
- Power Humanity (long time lost song)
- Betrug (Reactor7 Remix)
- Russian Roulette (Wolfchild Remix)
Format: 2 CD Album
Devil-M - Hollow Earth
2017/01/27
- Human Being
- Savior Self
- Incited Volition
- Zeitgeist
- Federal Emergency Mass Assassination
- Dharmachakra of Christianity
- Outside the Hollow
- Rothschild Pt. 1
- Rothschild Pt. 2
- Inside the Hollow
- Hollow Earth
- Evalslave
- Beneath the Hollow
Format: CD Album
Rename - Anti
2016/12/16
- Avalanche Of Fear
- Touch
- The Boxer
- Postfuneral
- Firewall
- My Neighbour Is A Sculpture
- Still The Same Revolution But Only Without Me
- Arithmetic
- A Love Butterfly Effect
- I Only Wanted To Be An Orchestra
- My Neighbour Is A Sculpture (Weltwand Remix)
- Touch (Sinestar Open Your Mind Mix)
- Firewall (Eurotix Remix)
- Arithmetic (Angelo Mix by WANTed)
Format: CD Album
Machinista - Pain of Every Day
2016/12/16
- Pain of Every Day (Original Mix)
- Pain of Every Day (Assemblage 23 Remix)
- Pain of Every Day (Cyborgdrive Remix)
- Pain of Every Day (Raw Nerves Mix)
- Pain of Every Day (Antibody Remix)
- Pain of Every Day (Oren Amram Club Remix)
- Pain of Every Day (W Trebor Version)
Format: Audio Cassette
Aesthetic Perfection - Love Like Lies
2016/12/02
- Love Like Lies 04:44
- Love Likes Lies (CHVRN Remix) 03:24
- Love Like Lies (MXD BLD Remix) 04:43
- Love Like Lies (Auto Auto Remix) 04:38
Format: Audio Cassette
Atropine - Assailant
2016/12/02
- Life Leash 7:46
- Assailant 4:35
- Scab Rapture 4:41
- Hearse Hand 3:19
- Sewercide 3:49
- Exterminism 4:36
- Naked Fear 3:33
- Vein Cramp 6:54
- Forfeit 4:05
- Dream Resection 4:26
- See Through 4:39
- Blood Sequence 5:09
- Destroys 3:52
- Ultra Swine 5:51
- Sedatives 6:35
Format: CD Album
Rotersand - Capitalism TM
2016/11/04
- Not Alone 7:09
- It’s About Us 4:56
- Capitalism TM (We Own You) 4:03
- Torn Realities 5:57
- Monopole 4:39
- Welcome Home 4:41
- Hey You 6:03
- You’re Nothing 5:01
- Disagree 5:40
- Überload 4:29
Format: CD Album
Rotersand - Capitalism TM
2016/11/04
CD
- Not Alone 7:09
- It’s About Us 4:56
- Capitalism TM (We Own You) 4:03
- Torn Realities 5:57
- Monopole 4:39
- Welcome Home 4:41
- Hey You 6:03
- You’re Nothing 5:01
- Disagreed 5:40
- Überload 4:29
Side A
- Überload – Extended Version 6:55
- You’re Nothing – Club Mix 5:39
Side B
- Monkeys In A Tree 7:58
- Welcome Home – Stripped 4:38
Format: 1x12" Vinyl + CD
Parralox - Holiday '16
2016/12/23
- Flamboyant (Pet Shop Boys)
- Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo And The Bunnymen)
- Animal Reaction (Route 69)
- Heaven Must Have Sent You Back To Me (Cicero)
- Face To Face / Heart To Heart (The Twins)
- A Question Of Time (Depeche Mode)
- Blasphemous Rumours (Depeche Mode)
- Louise (The Human League)
- The Lebanon (The Human League)
- Zero As A Limit (The Human League)
- Almost Medieval (The Human League)
- Blind Youth (The Human League)
- When I’m With You (Sparks)
- Bigger Than America (Heaven 17)
Format: CD Album
Parralox - Subculture
2016/12/23
- Paradise (feat. Marcella Detroit)
- Electric Nights (feat. Johanna)
- The Key To The Door Of Heaven (feat. Lillia)
- Gimme Back My Lovin (feat. Lillia)
- Change Of Heart
- A Question Of Love (feat. Louise Love)
- Jupiter (feat. Louise Love)
- Pressure Point
- Overdrive (feat. Ian Burden)
- Last Year At Marienbad (feat. Louise Love)
- Last Man Standing (feat. Peter Wilson)
- Voyager (feat. Louise Love)
- Rocket Science
- U86 (feat. A7-H)
Format: CD Album
Nachtmahr - Unbeugsam (Best Of & Rarities 2007-2017)
2017/02/17
CD 1
- Mein Name
- Tanzdiktator
- Weil ich’s kann
- Mörder
- Wir schreiben Geschichte
- Can you feel the beat?
- Verräter an Gott
- Mütterchen Russland
- Tradition
- Ich bin
- Liebst du mich?
- I hate Berlin
- Die Fahnen unserer Väter
- Tanzt für mich
- Strenge Liebe
- Kampfbereit
- Katharsis
CD 2
- Feiert das Fleisch (exclusive)
- Schlag zu! (exclusive)
- Feuer frei!
- Deus Ex Machina
- Boom Boom Boom
- Ein Spiel
- EinHundertAcht
- NullDrei
- Schwarzflug
- Unsterblich
- I believe in blood
- Mädchen in Uniform
- Titanic
- El Chupacabra
- Wo ist dein Gott?
- Geräuschplatten
- Nenn mich wie du willst
Format: CD Album
reADJUST - Void
2016/12/16
- Void (Album Edit) 04:36
- Void (P.S.Y. Mix) 04:54
- Circle of Faults (Remix by Terrorfrequenz) 04:26
- Jezebel (Remix by TC75) 06:15
- Void (Remix by The Judas Matrix) 04:16
- Jezebel (feat. Tino Claus – Interpretation by Amnistia) 04:22
Format: Digital (MP3)
Blutengel - Leitbild
2017/02/17
- Welcome To Your New Life
- Lebe Deinen Traum
- Waste My Time
- Leitbild
- Black
- Scars
- Unser Weg
- Immortal
- The Days Of Justice
- Complete
- Gott : Glaube
- Say Something
- Wasting The Years
- Alle Wunden
- The Way You Feel
- Der Himmel Brennt
Format: CD Album
Blutengel - Leitbild
CD 1
- Welcome To Your New Life
- Lebe Deinen Traum
- Waste My Time
- Leitbild
- Black
- Scars
- Unser Weg
- Immortal
- The Days Of Justice
- Complete
- Gott : Glaube
- Say Something
- Wasting The Years
- Alle Wunden
- The Way You Feel
- Der Himmel Brennt
CD 2
- Eternal Souls
- I Surround You
- One Last Time
- Killing Memories (Alternative)
- The Plague
- Seelenschmerz (Reworked)
- Eternal Souls (Pseudokrupp Project)
- Leitbild (Ost+Front Remix)
- Say Something (Batfloor – Hocico Club Mix)
- Waste My Time (feat. Helalyn Flowers)
Format: 2 CD Album
Blutengel - Leitbild
2017/02/17
CD 1
- Welcome To Your New Life
- Lebe Deinen Traum
- Waste My Time
- Leitbild
- Black
- Scars
- Unser Weg
- Immortal
- The Days Of Justice
- Complete
- Gott : Glaube
- Say Something
- Wasting The Years
- Alle Wunden
- The Way You Feel
- Der Himmel Brennt
CD 2
- Eternal Souls
- I Surround You
- One Last Time
- Killing Memories (Alternative)
- The Plague
- Seelenschmerz (Reworked)
- Eternal Souls (Pseudokrupp Project)
- Leitbild (Ost+Front Remix)
- Say Something (Batfloor – Hocico Club Mix)
- Waste My Time (feat. Helalyn Flowers)
CD 3
- Chris Pohl – Lebe Deinen Traum – Das Hörbuch in 24 Kapiteln (nur im Box Set!)
CD 4
- Chris Pohl – Lebe Deinen Traum – Das Hörbuch in 24 Kapiteln (nur im Box Set!)
CD 5
- Anders Sein (Rework 2017 – Still Different)
- Der Himmel Brennt (Symphonic Version)
- Wasting The Years (Acoustic Version)
Format: Box Set
Blutengel - Leitbild
Side A
- Welcome To Your New Life
- Lebe Deinen Traum
- Waste My Time
- Leitbild
Side B
- Black
- Scars
- Unser Weg
- Immortal
Side C
- The Days Of Justice
- Complete
- Gott : Glaube
- Say Something
Side D
- Wasting The Years
- Alle Wunden
- The Way You Feel
- Der Himmel Brennt
CD
- Welcome To Your New Life
- Lebe Deinen Traum
- Waste My Time
- Leitbild
- Black
- Scars
- Unser Weg
- Immortal
- The Days Of Justice
- Complete
- Gott : Glaube
- Say Something
- Wasting The Years
- Alle Wunden
- The Way You Feel
- Der Himmel Brennt
Format: 2x12" Vinyl + CD
