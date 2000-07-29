12
Kant Kino - Kopfkino Image
Kant Kino - Kopfkino
Format: CD Album
2017/01/13
Neuroticfish - Agony EP Image
2016/12/16
Blutzukker - The Complete Collection Image
2016/12/10
Nano Infect - Remixes Of Denial Image
2016/11/25
Eisfabrik - Achtzehnhundertunderfroren Image
2016/11/25
Y-Luk-O - Autark Image
Y-Luk-O - Autark
Format: CD EP
2016/11/11
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image
2016/11/04
Orange Sector - Farben EP Image
2016/12/09
In Strict Confidence - The Hardest Heart Image
2016/11/25
Full Contact 69 - Zombiefied: Rmx Machine Image
2016/12/09
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
Format: 2 CD Album Limited Edition
2016/11/04
Depeche Mode - Video Singles Collection Image
2016/11/11
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
Format: 3x12" Vinyl
2016/11/04
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image
2016/11/04
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
Format: 2 CD Album Limited Edition
2016/11/04
Absurd Minds - Tempus Fugit Image
2017/01/27
Various Artists - electropop.11 Image
2016/11/11
Siva Six - Dawn Of Days Image
Siva Six - Dawn Of Days
Format: CD Album
2016/11/11
Mondträume - Free Image
Mondträume - Free
Format: CD EP
2016/11/04
Mondträume - Free Image
Mondträume - Free
Format: Digital (MP3)
2016/11/04
Marc Heal ‎- The Hum Image
Marc Heal ‎- The Hum
Format: CD Album
2016/11/07
Kant Kino - Kopfkino Image
Kant Kino - Kopfkino
Format: 2 CD Album
2017/01/13
BlutEngel - Complete Image
BlutEngel - Complete
Format: CD Single
2016/12/02
Stahlnebel & Black Selket - Questions Image
2016/12/02
Devil-M - Hollow Earth Image
Devil-M - Hollow Earth
Format: CD Album
2017/01/27
Rename - Anti Image
Rename - Anti
Format: CD Album
2016/12/16
Machinista - Pain of Every Day Image
Machinista - Pain of Every Day
Format: Audio Cassette
2016/12/16
Aesthetic Perfection - Love Like Lies Image
2016/12/02
Atropine - Assailant Image
Atropine - Assailant
Format: CD Album
2016/12/02
Rotersand - Capitalism TM Image
2016/11/04
Rotersand - Capitalism TM Image
Rotersand - Capitalism TM
Format: 1x12" Vinyl + CD
2016/11/04
Parralox - Holiday
Parralox - Holiday '16
Format: CD Album
2016/12/23
Parralox - Subculture Image
Parralox - Subculture
Format: CD Album
2016/12/23
Nachtmahr - Unbeugsam (Best Of & Rarities 2007-2017) Image
2017/02/17
reADJUST - Void Image
reADJUST - Void
Format: Digital (MP3)
2016/12/16
Blutengel - Leitbild Image
Blutengel - Leitbild
Format: CD Album
2017/02/17
Blutengel - Leitbild Image
Blutengel - Leitbild
Format: 2 CD Album
Blutengel - Leitbild Image
Blutengel - Leitbild
Format: Box Set
2017/02/17
Blutengel - Leitbild Image
Blutengel - Leitbild
Format: 2x12" Vinyl + CD
Kant Kino - Kopfkino
2017/01/13
Kant Kino - Kopfkino Image

  1. Kant Kino V3.0
  2. Real
  3. Closer
  4. Nimby
  5. Control
  6. Köbner Phenomenon
  7. Annihilate
  8. Wrong
  9. Belief
  10. Want
  11. Step Up
  12. Maybe
  13. Substaat
  14. Nag Gag (Slower)
Format: CD Album
Neuroticfish - Agony EP
2016/12/16
Neuroticfish - Agony EP Image

  1. Agony (Original) (4:43)
  2. Agony (Simon Fawlters OCD Remix) (5:55)
  3. Agony (Aesthetische Remix) (5:10)
  4. Agony (Assemblage 23 Remix feat. Mari Kattmann) (5:56)
  5. Agony (Eisbrecher Remix) (4:53)
  6. Agony (Vigilante Remix) (3:45)
  7. Hospitality (Regained) (4:02)
  8. Civilized (4:22)
Format: CD EP
Blutzukker - The Complete Collection
2016/12/10
Blutzukker - The Complete Collection Image

  1. Fright Club 3:07
  2. 40 Days And 40 Bites 3:48
  3. Coffin And Cigarettes 4:28
  4. V Wie Vampir 4:03
  5. The Vampire Strikes Back 3:31
  6. Graveheart 3:36
  7. Blutzukker Punch 4:03
  8. Evilution [H1N1] 4:11
  9. ¥€$ 3:39
  10. Fright Club (BrooF RMX) 3:56
  11. V For Vampire 4:03
  12. 40 Days And 40 Bites (Paranoid Neocon Remix By Dos Asmund) 4:33
  13. Fright Club (Restriction 9 Remix) 4:54
  14. Fright Club (Sinfusion Remix) 3:37
  15. Fright Club (reADJUST RMX) 4:22
  16. Anorkia Feat. Blutzukker – Ursprung 4:14
  17. My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking 4:16
  18. Der Rote Kater 2k9 4:12
  19. My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (statiCViolence Remix) 4:08
  20. My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (Nomelo Remix) 5:07
  21. My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (r@zorbla.de Club Mix) 4:35
  22. My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (Globaler Bereich Remix) 5:16
  23. My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (r@zorbla.de Remix) 4:50
  24. My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (Giftstrauch Remix) 3:01
  25. My Consequence Feat. Blutzukker – The Clock Is Ticking (ES23 Remix) 5:41
  26. Digital Blood 4:43
  27. Mörderherz 4:16
  28. Misanthropy 3:32
  29. Red 4:34
  30. Queen Of The Nite 7:06
  31. Walpurgisnacht 5:02
  32. From Hell 5:00
  33. Antichristmas 4:58
  34. Duke Of The Nite 3:06
  35. Misanthropy (E-thik RMX) 4:50
  36. Walpurgisnacht (Enemy Nation RMX) 4:23
  37. From Hell (r@zorbla.de RMX) 5:28
  38. Antichristmas (Gottesfinsternis RMX) 6:00
  39. Queen Of The Nite (Radio Edit) 3:23
  40. Mörderherz (Combat Company RMX) 4:15
  41. Queen Of The Nite (reADJUST RMX) 5:59
  42. Mörderherz (Gronau RMX) 4:25
  43. From Hell (2nd r@zorbla.de RMX) 6:13
  44. From Hell (3rd r@zorbla.de RMX) 5:55
  45. From Hell (4th r@zorbla.de RMX) 5:15
  46. Anti-X-Mas (Rumpel-Mix By Enemy Nation) 3:57
  47. Digital Blood (Augmentation Remix By Dos Asmund) 3:47
  48. Digital Blood (Live 2005) 4:48
  49. Der Rote Kater (Eurocide Remix) 3:32
  50. Aldhibah (Club Mix By DJ Marco @ Electro-Shock) 5:48
  51. Ich Bin So Wie Ich Bin (4seasons Mix By Die In Winter) 5:09
  52. Nachtflug (RMX By Enemy Nation) 5:40
  53. Lady Amalcia (2004 Minus 10 Remix By r@zorbla.de) 4:31
  54. Menschlichkeit (Evolution Mix By Blutzukker) 4:41
  55. Shorty (Reminisce Mix By Blutzukker) 5:44
  56. Der Rote Kater (Bother Mix By Mortal Void) 4:38
  57. Aldhibah (Saitensprung Mix By r@zorbla.de) 4:41
  58. Ich Bin So Wie Ich Bin (Radio Mix By Exilanation) 3:45
  59. Nachtflug (Numbernine Remix By zx-industries) 4:05
  60. Lady Amalcia (Qual/Flucht By r@zorbla.de) 6:34
  61. Menschlichkeit (Denoised Remix By Cycloon) 5:08
  62. Shorty (Danny De Shoré Hard Bass Remix) 3:46
  63. Der Rote Kater (Seducer Mix By Blutzukker) 3:21
  64. Ich Bin So Wie Ich Bin (Instrumental FT2 Demo Version) 3:17
  65. Der Rote Kater (Instrumental FT2 Demo Version) 3:18
  66. Nachtflug (Instrumental FT2 Demo Version) 5:05
Format: Digital (MP3)
Nano Infect - Remixes Of Denial
2016/11/25
Nano Infect - Remixes Of Denial Image

CD 01

  1. Love Lies Bleeding (Subliminal Code RMX)
  2. Jesus Is Dead (PreEmptive Strike 0.1 RMX)
  3. We`Re Going To Kill You (Morte Infexion RMX)
  4. Jesus Is Dead (Nailed By FabrikC)
  5. DanceSlut (Extize Dirt-e-RMX)
  6. Alert (Touched By Stahlnebel & Black Selket)
  7. Love Lies Bleeding (Defeo Jr. Mix By Larva)
  8. DanceSlut (Xotox RMX)
  9. Love Lies Bleeding (XMH RMX).
  10. Jesus Is Dead (Schyzzo.Com RMX)
  11. We`Re Going To Kill You (Necropsyk RMX)
  12. DanceSlut (Massiv In Mensch RMX)
  13. We`Re Going To Kill You (8 – 23 RMX)

CD02

  1. Lifeless (Feat. Johan Van Roy)
  2. Lifeless (Feat. Johan Van Roy) (World Of Deceit Mix)
  3. The Darkness Is Coming
  4. Hell – As Imperial (Emperor Drivas Mix)
  5. Hell Invaders
  6. Until Death
  7. Black Combat
  8. The Mark Of Death
  9. See You In Hell (Suicide Commando Cover)
Format: CD Album
Eisfabrik - Achtzehnhundertunderfroren
2016/11/25
Eisfabrik - Achtzehnhundertunderfroren Image

  1. The Coldest Summer
  2. A Murdered Love
  3. Sensations of Pain
  4. Zu den Sternen
  5. Hell is made of Ice
  6. Love Planet 69
  7. Magical Winter
  8. The Survival of the Strongest Mind
  9. It’s not Goodbye
  10. Millennium Find
  11. Rainbow Child
  12. Die letzte Seefahrt
Format: CD Album
Y-Luk-O - Autark
2016/11/11
Y-Luk-O - Autark Image

  1. Autark (Official Version) 05:28
  2. Zuse 03:54
  3. Magnetar 03:44
  4. Communion 03:26
  5. Autark (Leipzig) 04:18
  6. Autark (Boston) 05:14
  7. Autark (Halle) by Artists against Pop 03:55
  8. Autark (Philadelphia) by ninetwelve 03:01
  9. Autark (Adelaide) by 11grams 04:18
Format: CD EP
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image
  1. Fullwell
  2. I close My Eyes
  3. Morning Star
  4. Cold Reading
  5. A Rider on a white Horse
  6. Interlude
  7. Dies Irae
  8. Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
  9. Interlude
  10. If I give My Soul
  11. Summon your Spirit

Format: CD Album
Orange Sector - Farben EP
2016/12/09
Orange Sector - Farben EP Image

  1. Farben
  2. Götter V.02
  3. Heute liebe ich dich
  4. Ich sehe Dich sterben
  5. Farben (Club 89 Mix)
  6. Götter (Ad/key Remix)
  7. Ich sehe Dich sterben (Immortal Mix by Zoon Politicon)
  8. Götter V.03
  9. Farben (Blitzmaschine Remix)
Format: CD EP
In Strict Confidence - The Hardest Heart
2016/11/25
In Strict Confidence - The Hardest Heart Image

CD 1

  1. Frozen Kisses
  2. Everything Must Change
  3. Somebody Else´s Dream
  4. Destroy Something Beautiful
  5. Time
  6. Herz
  7. Land Of Grace
  8. DoubleFaced
  9. Letzter Wille
  10. Erde Ade
  11. Ask Your Soul
  12. Coming Closer
  13. Somebody else´s dream (Video)
  14. Everything must change (Video)

CD 2

  1. Time (Extended Version)
  2. Ой, то не вечер (feat. Nika Kashirskaya)
  3. FrozenKisses (5inch Version)
  4. Time (Orchestral)

MC

  1. Empire
  2. Alles in Mir
  3. Prediction
  4. Industrial Love
  5. Hidden Thoughts
  6. Room 101
  7. Engel mit Feuer und Schwert
  8. I don’t care
  9. Way of Redemption
  10. Ein Mensch, ein Kämpfer und ein Schlächter
Format: Box Set
Full Contact 69 - Zombiefied: Rmx Machine
2016/12/09
Full Contact 69 - Zombiefied: Rmx Machine Image

  1. Area 69
  2. Release My Mind
  3. Fucking Day
  4. Dignity (Amnistia Rmx)
  5. G.I.M.P.A. (Rypzylon & Weaselson Rmx)
  6. Dignity (2nd Face Rmx)
  7. Welcome (Majestic Rmx)
  8. Dignity (Amorphous Rmx)
  9. Zombie (The Negativity Bias Rmx)
  10. Bite The Dog (DJ Thommy Rmx)
  11. Zombie (MRDTC Rmx)
  12. Dignity (Trilogy Rmx)
Format: CD Album
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image

CD1

  1. Fullwell
  2. I close My Eyes
  3. Morning Star
  4. Cold Reading
  5. A Rider on a white Horse
  6. Interlude
  7. Dies Irae
  8. Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
  9. Interlude
  10. If I give My Soul
  11. Summon your Spirit

CD2 “Psychonaut EP”

  1. The Blinding Light
  2. Death of Ideology
  3. Death of Identity (excerpt)
  4. Death of Superstition
  5. Death of Spirituality
  6. Death of Belief
Format: 2 CD Album Limited Edition
Depeche Mode - Video Singles Collection
2016/11/11
Depeche Mode - Video Singles Collection Image

Disc 1

  1. Just Can’t Get Enough (directed by Clive Richardson)
  2. See You (directed by Julien Temple)
  3. The Meaning Of Love (directed by Julien Temple)
  4. Leave In Silence (directed by Julien Temple)
  5. Get The Balance Right (directed by Kevin Hewitt)
  6. Everything Counts (directed by Clive Richardson)
  7. Love, In Itself (directed by Clive Richardson)
  8. People Are People (directed by Clive Richardson)
  9. Master And Servant (directed by Clive Richardson)
  10. Blasphemous Rumours (directed by Clive Richardson)
  11. Somebody (directed by Clive Richardson)
  12. Shake The Disease (directed by Peter Care)
  13. It’s Called A Heart (directed by Peter Care)
  14. Stripped (directed by Peter Care)
  15. But Not Tonight (directed by Tamra Davis)
  16. A Question Of Lust (directed by Clive Richardson)
  17. A Question Of Time (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  18. Strangelove (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  19. Never Let Me Down Again (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  20. Behind The Wheel (directed by Anton Corbijn)

Disc2

  1. Little 15 (directed by Martyn Atkins)
  2. Strangelove ’88 (directed by Martyn Atkins)
  3. Everything Counts (Live – from “101”) (directed by D.A. Pennebaker)
  4. Personal Jesus (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  5. Enjoy The Silence (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  6. Policy Of Truth (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  7. World In My Eyes (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  8. I Feel You (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  9. Walking In My Shoes (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  10. Condemnation (Paris Mix) (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  11. One Caress (directed by Kevin Kerslake)
  12. In Your Room (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  13. Barrel Of A Gun (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  14. It’s No Good (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  15. Home (directed by Steven Green)
  16. Useless (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  17. Only When I Lose Myself (directed by Brian Griffin)
  18. Dream On (directed by Stephane Sednaoui)
  19. I Feel Loved (directed by John Hillcoat)

Disc 3

  1. Freelove (directed by John Hillcoat)
  2. Goodnight Lovers (directed by John Hillcoat)
  3. Enjoy The Silence ’04 (directed by Uwe Flade)
  4. Precious (directed by Uwe Flade)
  5. A Pain That I’m Used To (directed by Uwe Flade)
  6. Suffer Well (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  7. John The Revelator (directed by Blue Leach)
  8. Martyr (directed by Robert Chandler)
  9. Wrong (directed by Patrick Daughters)
  10. Peace (directed by Jonas and François)
  11. Hole To Feed (directed by Eric Wareheim)
  12. Fragile Tension (directed by Rob Chandler and Barney Steel)
  13. Personal Jesus 2011 (directed by Patrick Daughters)
  14. Heaven (directed by Timothy Saccenti)
  15. Soothe My Soul (directed by Warren Fu)
  16. Should Be Higher (directed by Anton Corbijn)
  17. People Are People (12″ Version) (directed by Clive Richardson)
  18. But Not Tonight (Pool Version) (directed by Tamra Davis)
  19. Soothe My Soul (Extended) (directed by Warren Fu)
  20. Stripped (Unreleased Alternate Cut) (directed by Peter Care)

Format: Box Set
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image

Side A

  1. Fullwell
  2. I close My Eyes
  3. Morning Star

Side B

  1. Cold Reading
  2. A Rider on a white Horse
  3. Interlude

Side C

  1. Dies Irae
  2. Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
  3. Interlude

Side D

  1. If I give My Soul
  2. Summon your Spirit
  3. The Blinding Light

Side E

  1. Death of Ideology
  2. Death of Identity (excerpt)
  3. Death of Superstition

Side F

  1. Death of Belief
  2. Death of Spirituality

exklusiver digitaler Bonus

  1. Death of Identity (full version)
  2. Wolf Hour
  3. New Dawn
Format: 3x12" Vinyl
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image

Side A

  1. Fullwell
  2. I close My Eyes
  3. Morning Star

Side B

  1. Cold Reading
  2. A Rider on a white Horse
  3. Interlude

Side C

  1. Dies Irae
  2. Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
  3. Interlude

Side D

  1. If I give My Soul
  2. Summon your Spirit
  3. The Blinding Light

Side E

  1. Death of Ideology
  2. Death of Identity (excerpt)
  3. Death of Superstition

Side F

  1. Death of Belief
  2. Death of Spirituality

exklusiver digitaler Bonus

  1. Death of Identity (full version)
  2. Wolf Hour
  3. New Dawn

CD1

  1. Fullwell
  2. I close My Eyes
  3. Morning Star
  4. Cold Reading
  5. A Rider on a white Horse
  6. Interlude
  7. Dies Irae
  8. Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
  9. Interlude
  10. If I give My Soul
  11. Summon your Spirit

CD2 “Psychonaut EP”

  1. The Blinding Light
  2. Death of Ideology
  3. Death of Identity (excerpt)
  4. Death of Superstition
  5. Death of Spirituality
  6. Death of Belief
Format: Box Set
Covenant - The Blinding Dark
2016/11/04
Covenant - The Blinding Dark Image

CD1

  1. Fullwell
  2. I close My Eyes
  3. Morning Star
  4. Cold Reading
  5. A Rider on a white Horse
  6. Interlude
  7. Dies Irae
  8. Sound Mirrors (Fulwell)
  9. Interlude
  10. If I give My Soul
  11. Summon your Spirit

CD2 “Psychonaut EP”

  1. The Blinding Light
  2. Death of Ideology
  3. Death of Identity (excerpt)
  4. Death of Superstition
  5. Death of Spirituality
  6. Death of Belief
Format: 2 CD Album Limited Edition
Absurd Minds - Tempus Fugit
2017/01/27
Absurd Minds - Tempus Fugit Image
Format: CD Album
Various Artists - electropop.11
2016/11/11
Various Artists - electropop.11 Image
  1. Emt – Regret (sinestar extended mix)
  2. Insight – Alive (techni-ka remix)
  3. Janrevolution – Man without return (extended mix)
  4. Ksmos – Keine Macht dieser Welt (paralyzed extended remix)
  5. Mechatronic – Don’t bother to knock (extended version)
  6. Midnight Resistance – Under glass (extended mix)
  7. Mirreya – When tomorrow comes (extended version)
  8. Nordika feat. felix marc – Illumination (extended version)
  9. Polyester8 – My kingdom (extended version)
  10. Rename – Avalanche of fear (oren amram remix)
  11. Rroyce – I like it when you lie (oren amram entirely club mix)
  12. Shelter – Blur the lines (extended version)
  13. The Sweetest Condition – Control (extended remix)
  14. Robert marlow – No heart (alternate vocals and bassline – rough mix)

Format: CD Album
Siva Six - Dawn Of Days
2016/11/11
Siva Six - Dawn Of Days Image

  1. To The Light 04:26
  2. The Dead Walk The Earth 01:36
  3. Twenty Eight (feat. Boog From Junksista & G.Diamantopoulos) 04:08
  4. Transcendence 03:57
  5. High On Low 04:34
  6. The False Prophet 00:38
  7. Superstition (2K16 Edit) 03:47
  8. Forever 05:02
  9. Until Death Reunites Us (feat. G.Diamantopoulos) 05:56
  10. The Messenger (feat. G.Diamantopoulos) 08:14
Format: CD Album
Mondträume - Free
2016/11/04
Mondträume - Free Image

  1. Free
  2. Free (Aesthetische mix)
  3. Still Beating (Ruined Conflict mix)
  4. Still Beating (Cold Kill mix)
  5. Free (Venal Flesh & Chase Dobson mix)
  6. Still Beating
  7. Far from Pain (Aesthetische clubmix)
  8. A sea of distance (Rotersand mix)
  9. A sea of Distance_(Avarice In Audio mix)
  10. Far from pain (Quanten Selbstmord Mix by NÒRDIKA)
Format: CD EP
Mondträume - Free
2016/11/04
Mondträume - Free Image

  1. Free
  2. Free (Aesthetische mix)
  3. Still Beating (Ruined Conflict mix)
  4. Still Beating (Cold Kill mix)
  5. Free (Venal Flesh & Chase Dobson mix)
Format: Digital (MP3)
Marc Heal ‎- The Hum
2016/11/07
Marc Heal ‎- The Hum Image

  1. Tiananmen 4:22
  2. Katarina’s House 4:44
  3. Adult Fiction 5:25
  4. Model Citizen 5:01
  5. Show Homes For Luxury Living 5:32
  6. The Abandoned Junkshop 5:25
  7. Wounded Dog 3:57
  8. Johnny Was An Oilman 4:06
  9. Monoxide 5:41
  10. Faithful Machinery 4:40
Format: CD Album
Kant Kino - Kopfkino
2017/01/13
Kant Kino - Kopfkino Image

CD 1

  1. Kant Kino V3.0
  2. Real
  3. Closer
  4. Nimby
  5. Control
  6. Köbner Phenomenon
  7. Annihilate
  8. Wrong
  9. Belief
  10. Want
  11. Step Up
  12. Maybe
  13. Substaat
  14. Nag Gag (Slower)

CD 2

  1. Nag Gag (Quieter)
  2. Life (Kk-Work)
  3. Brains (Kk-Work)
  4. Third Down (Kk-Work)
  5. Wasted (Kk-Work)
  6. Sino (Kk-Rework. Kant Kino Vs. Epilektrician)
  7. Silhouettes (Kk-Rework / Kant Kino Vs. Elektro Ferret)
  8. Life (Matt Echo Remix)
  9. Köebner (Atropine Remix)
  10. Wasted (The Messenger Got Wasted Remix By A-E)
  11. Maybe (Technomancer Remix)
  12. Step Up (Simon Carter Remix)
  13. Third Down (Electro Ferret Remix)
  14. Wasted (Lurendrei Remix)
  15. Nag Gag (Antibody Remix)
Format: 2 CD Album
BlutEngel - Complete
2016/12/02
BlutEngel - Complete Image

  1. Complete (Single Edit)
  2. Complete (Massive Ego Remix)
  3. Nowhere
  4. Dusk
Format: CD Single
Stahlnebel & Black Selket - Questions
2016/12/02
Stahlnebel & Black Selket - Questions Image

CD 1

  1. Intro
  2. Questions
  3. Mein Tod gehört mir [R.I.P. Brittany Maynard]
  4. Path of destruction
  5. MH370
  6. Loneliness
  7. Awake (Assemblage23 cover)
  8. The evil
  9. This system (Hard version) feat. Adeonesis
  10. Mitleid
  11. Do you feel lucky [asshole]
  12. Conjure [könnten wir doch zaubern] feat. 13th Angel
  13. Not in our name
  14. My life

CD 2

  1. Betrug (slow fraud)
  2. Die Vorfahren
  3. Gangstar
  4. Fucked up brain
  5. Dem Tod geweiht (5 years after Fukushima)
  6. Geh weiter feat. Antibiosis
  7. Pérdida / Verlust (new song)
  8. The nightmare monster (long time lost song)
  9. Machines (long time lost song)
  10. Blut an deinen Händen (long time lost song)
  11. Power Humanity (long time lost song)
  12. Betrug (Reactor7 Remix)
  13. Russian Roulette (Wolfchild Remix)
Format: 2 CD Album
Devil-M - Hollow Earth
2017/01/27
Devil-M - Hollow Earth Image

  1. Human Being
  2. Savior Self
  3. Incited Volition
  4. Zeitgeist
  5. Federal Emergency Mass Assassination
  6. Dharmachakra of Christianity
  7. Outside the Hollow
  8. Rothschild Pt. 1
  9. Rothschild Pt. 2
  10. Inside the Hollow
  11. Hollow Earth
  12. Evalslave
  13. Beneath the Hollow
Format: CD Album
Rename - Anti
2016/12/16
Rename - Anti Image

  1. Avalanche Of Fear
  2. Touch
  3. The Boxer
  4. Postfuneral
  5. Firewall
  6. My Neighbour Is A Sculpture
  7. Still The Same Revolution But Only Without Me
  8. Arithmetic
  9. A Love Butterfly Effect
  10. I Only Wanted To Be An Orchestra
  11. My Neighbour Is A Sculpture (Weltwand Remix)
  12. Touch (Sinestar Open Your Mind Mix)
  13. Firewall (Eurotix Remix)
  14. Arithmetic (Angelo Mix by WANTed)
Format: CD Album
Machinista - Pain of Every Day
2016/12/16
Machinista - Pain of Every Day Image

  1. Pain of Every Day (Original Mix)
  2. Pain of Every Day (Assemblage 23 Remix)
  3. Pain of Every Day (Cyborgdrive Remix)
  4. Pain of Every Day (Raw Nerves Mix)
  5. Pain of Every Day (Antibody Remix)
  6. Pain of Every Day (Oren Amram Club Remix)
  7. Pain of Every Day (W Trebor Version)
Format: Audio Cassette
Aesthetic Perfection - Love Like Lies
2016/12/02
Aesthetic Perfection - Love Like Lies Image

  1. Love Like Lies 04:44
  2. Love Likes Lies (CHVRN Remix) 03:24
  3. Love Like Lies (MXD BLD Remix) 04:43
  4. Love Like Lies (Auto Auto Remix) 04:38
Format: Audio Cassette
Atropine - Assailant
2016/12/02
Atropine - Assailant Image

  1. Life Leash 7:46
  2. Assailant 4:35
  3. Scab Rapture 4:41
  4. Hearse Hand 3:19
  5. Sewercide 3:49
  6. Exterminism 4:36
  7. Naked Fear 3:33
  8. Vein Cramp 6:54
  9. Forfeit 4:05
  10. Dream Resection 4:26
  11. See Through 4:39
  12. Blood Sequence 5:09
  13. Destroys 3:52
  14. Ultra Swine 5:51
  15. Sedatives 6:35
Format: CD Album
Rotersand - Capitalism TM
2016/11/04
Rotersand - Capitalism TM Image

  1. Not Alone 7:09
  2. It’s About Us 4:56
  3. Capitalism TM (We Own You) 4:03
  4. Torn Realities 5:57
  5. Monopole 4:39
  6. Welcome Home 4:41
  7. Hey You 6:03
  8. You’re Nothing 5:01
  9. Disagree 5:40
  10. Überload 4:29
Format: CD Album
Rotersand - Capitalism TM
2016/11/04
Rotersand - Capitalism TM Image

CD

  1. Not Alone 7:09
  2. It’s About Us 4:56
  3. Capitalism TM (We Own You) 4:03
  4. Torn Realities 5:57
  5. Monopole 4:39
  6. Welcome Home 4:41
  7. Hey You 6:03
  8. You’re Nothing 5:01
  9. Disagreed 5:40
  10. Überload 4:29

Side A

  1. Überload – Extended Version 6:55
  2. You’re Nothing – Club Mix 5:39

Side B

  1. Monkeys In A Tree 7:58
  2. Welcome Home – Stripped 4:38
Format: 1x12" Vinyl + CD
Parralox - Holiday '16
2016/12/23
Parralox - Holiday

  1. Flamboyant (Pet Shop Boys)
  2. Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo And The Bunnymen)
  3. Animal Reaction (Route 69)
  4. Heaven Must Have Sent You Back To Me (Cicero)
  5. Face To Face / Heart To Heart (The Twins)
  6. A Question Of Time (Depeche Mode)
  7. Blasphemous Rumours (Depeche Mode)
  8. Louise (The Human League)
  9. The Lebanon (The Human League)
  10. Zero As A Limit (The Human League)
  11. Almost Medieval (The Human League)
  12. Blind Youth (The Human League)
  13. When I’m With You (Sparks)
  14. Bigger Than America (Heaven 17)
Format: CD Album
Parralox - Subculture
2016/12/23
Parralox - Subculture Image

  1. Paradise (feat. Marcella Detroit)
  2. Electric Nights (feat. Johanna)
  3. The Key To The Door Of Heaven (feat. Lillia)
  4. Gimme Back My Lovin (feat. Lillia)
  5. Change Of Heart
  6. A Question Of Love (feat. Louise Love)
  7. Jupiter (feat. Louise Love)
  8. Pressure Point
  9. Overdrive (feat. Ian Burden)
  10. Last Year At Marienbad (feat. Louise Love)
  11. Last Man Standing (feat. Peter Wilson)
  12. Voyager (feat. Louise Love)
  13. Rocket Science
  14. U86 (feat. A7-H)
Format: CD Album
Nachtmahr - Unbeugsam (Best Of & Rarities 2007-2017)
2017/02/17
Nachtmahr - Unbeugsam (Best Of & Rarities 2007-2017) Image

CD 1

  1. Mein Name
  2. Tanzdiktator
  3. Weil ich’s kann
  4. Mörder
  5. Wir schreiben Geschichte
  6. Can you feel the beat?
  7. Verräter an Gott
  8. Mütterchen Russland
  9. Tradition
  10. Ich bin
  11. Liebst du mich?
  12. I hate Berlin
  13. Die Fahnen unserer Väter
  14. Tanzt für mich
  15. Strenge Liebe
  16. Kampfbereit
  17. Katharsis

CD 2

  1. Feiert das Fleisch (exclusive)
  2. Schlag zu! (exclusive)
  3. Feuer frei!
  4. Deus Ex Machina
  5. Boom Boom Boom
  6. Ein Spiel
  7. EinHundertAcht
  8. NullDrei
  9. Schwarzflug
  10. Unsterblich
  11. I believe in blood
  12. Mädchen in Uniform
  13. Titanic
  14. El Chupacabra
  15. Wo ist dein Gott?
  16. Geräuschplatten
  17. Nenn mich wie du willst
Format: CD Album
reADJUST - Void
2016/12/16
reADJUST - Void Image
  1. Void (Album Edit) 04:36
  2. Void (P.S.Y. Mix) 04:54
  3. Circle of Faults (Remix by Terrorfrequenz) 04:26
  4. Jezebel (Remix by TC75) 06:15
  5. Void (Remix by The Judas Matrix) 04:16
  6. Jezebel (feat. Tino Claus – Interpretation by Amnistia) 04:22
Format: Digital (MP3)
Blutengel - Leitbild
2017/02/17
Blutengel - Leitbild Image

  1. Welcome To Your New Life
  2. Lebe Deinen Traum
  3. Waste My Time
  4. Leitbild
  5. Black
  6. Scars
  7. Unser Weg
  8. Immortal
  9. The Days Of Justice
  10. Complete
  11. Gott : Glaube
  12. Say Something
  13. Wasting The Years
  14. Alle Wunden
  15. The Way You Feel
  16. Der Himmel Brennt
Format: CD Album
Blutengel - Leitbild
Blutengel - Leitbild Image

CD 1

  1. Welcome To Your New Life
  2. Lebe Deinen Traum
  3. Waste My Time
  4. Leitbild
  5. Black
  6. Scars
  7. Unser Weg
  8. Immortal
  9. The Days Of Justice
  10. Complete
  11. Gott : Glaube
  12. Say Something
  13. Wasting The Years
  14. Alle Wunden
  15. The Way You Feel
  16. Der Himmel Brennt

CD 2

  1. Eternal Souls
  2. I Surround You
  3. One Last Time
  4. Killing Memories (Alternative)
  5. The Plague
  6. Seelenschmerz (Reworked)
  7. Eternal Souls (Pseudokrupp Project)
  8. Leitbild (Ost+Front Remix)
  9. Say Something (Batfloor – Hocico Club Mix)
  10. Waste My Time (feat. Helalyn Flowers)
Format: 2 CD Album
Blutengel - Leitbild
2017/02/17
Blutengel - Leitbild Image

CD 1

  1. Welcome To Your New Life
  2. Lebe Deinen Traum
  3. Waste My Time
  4. Leitbild
  5. Black
  6. Scars
  7. Unser Weg
  8. Immortal
  9. The Days Of Justice
  10. Complete
  11. Gott : Glaube
  12. Say Something
  13. Wasting The Years
  14. Alle Wunden
  15. The Way You Feel
  16. Der Himmel Brennt

CD 2

  1. Eternal Souls
  2. I Surround You
  3. One Last Time
  4. Killing Memories (Alternative)
  5. The Plague
  6. Seelenschmerz (Reworked)
  7. Eternal Souls (Pseudokrupp Project)
  8. Leitbild (Ost+Front Remix)
  9. Say Something (Batfloor – Hocico Club Mix)
  10. Waste My Time (feat. Helalyn Flowers)

CD 3

  1. Chris Pohl – Lebe Deinen Traum – Das Hörbuch in 24 Kapiteln (nur im Box Set!)

CD 4

  1. Chris Pohl – Lebe Deinen Traum – Das Hörbuch in 24 Kapiteln (nur im Box Set!)

CD 5

  1. Anders Sein (Rework 2017 – Still Different)
  2. Der Himmel Brennt (Symphonic Version)
  3. Wasting The Years (Acoustic Version)
Format: Box Set
Blutengel - Leitbild
Blutengel - Leitbild Image

Side A

  1. Welcome To Your New Life
  2. Lebe Deinen Traum
  3. Waste My Time
  4. Leitbild

Side B

  1. Black
  2. Scars
  3. Unser Weg
  4. Immortal

Side C

  1. The Days Of Justice
  2. Complete
  3. Gott : Glaube
  4. Say Something

Side D

  1. Wasting The Years
  2. Alle Wunden
  3. The Way You Feel
  4. Der Himmel Brennt

CD

  1. Welcome To Your New Life
  2. Lebe Deinen Traum
  3. Waste My Time
  4. Leitbild
  5. Black
  6. Scars
  7. Unser Weg
  8. Immortal
  9. The Days Of Justice
  10. Complete
  11. Gott : Glaube
  12. Say Something
  13. Wasting The Years
  14. Alle Wunden
  15. The Way You Feel
  16. Der Himmel Brennt
Format: 2x12" Vinyl + CD
