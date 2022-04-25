1.0 Musik1.1 News

Alien:Nation`s „The Age Of Satan" EP

Was da draußen zerbricht und verfault?: Xenomorphs, Reptilianer, Dogons, Aschtarier, Draconianer, Greys und alle galaktischen Rassen!

Alien:Nation ist auf diesen Planeten zurückgekehrt, um ihn vom Astralfriedhof zu befreien! Dies ist der Kult der galaktischen Ziege, dies ist das Zeitalter des Baphomet, wir präsentieren euch allen: „The Age Of Satan“, eine EP, die direkt aus dem astralen eonischen Okkultismus kommt, um eure Zirbeldrüse zu entführen!!

Die neue EP enthält 5 neue Tracks, von denen jeder einzelne voll von kühnen Experimenten und frischen Moves ist. Die EP wird am 1. Mai in digitaler Form auf allen gängigen digitalen Plattformen veröffentlicht

facebook.com/Aliennationebm

Alien:Nation Live

1.1 News

Kiberspassk veröffentlichen neue Single & Visualizer „Morozko“, aus dem kommenden Album „Smorodina“!

Im Mittelpunkt der einzigartigen Musik von Kiberspassk steht die Sängerin Baba Yaga, eine Wahnsinnsfrau mit...
1.1 News

Ultra Sunn Debüt EP: Neuauflage in der „Vorwärts Edition“

Ultra Sunn ist eine zeitgenössische Band aus Brüssel, die 2019 gegründet wurde. Sams tiefe...
1.0 Musik

Tragic Impulse Album Nr. 4

Aus der Stahlstadt Pittsburgh kommt das vierte Album des Electro-Industrial-Kraftwerks: Tragic Impulse. Dieses Mal...
1.1 News

XPQ-21 meldet sich zurück

XPQ-21 sind zurück von ihrer langen Reise in die Vergangenheit und auf dem Weg...
