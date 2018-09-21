Am 19.10.18 legen V2A ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Album vor!

„I don’t care what you think of me
your life is far too plain
who wants to be normal
you all look the fucking same!”

Superikone

Klare Worte einer kompromisslosen Band, die diese in dem Song „Freakshow“ auch mehr als deutlich zum Ausdruck bringt: V2A – das sind zwei expressive Musiker, die sich selbst als 316 (Mechanized) und 304 (Drone) bezeichnen. V2A sind anders, speziell, außergewöhnlich; fernab der Norm bewegt sich das EBM/Industrial Soundkonstrukt in einem nahezu surrealen, destruktiven und postapokalyptischen Klangszenario. Irgendwie brachial, treibend und unwiderruflich nach vorne preschend, aber gleichermaßen atmosphärisch und rhythmisch.

Nach fünf erfolgreichen Album-Veröffentlichungen und einem Tour-Support für Combichrist ist es an der Zeit, ein brandeues Kapitel in der Biographie von V2A aufzuschlagen. Mit „Gravity Killer“ setzt sich das deutsch-britische Projekt ein musikalisches Denkmal und lässt alle elektronischen Herzen höher schlagen. Direkt, unbeugsam, kontrovers und mit einem einzigartigen Soundgebilde versehen, welches Elemente aus EBM, Industrial, Techno und hartem Electro zu einem explosiv-apokalyptischen Gemisch vereint.

V2A - Gravity Killer
2018/10/19

Webseite: v2a.co.uk
