Am 19.10.18 legen V2A ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Album vor!

„I don’t care what you think of me
your life is far too plain
who wants to be normal
you all look the fucking same!”
Klare Worte einer kompromisslosen Band, die diese in dem Song „Freakshow“ auch mehr als deutlich zum Ausdruck bringt: V2A – das sind zwei expressive Musiker, die sich selbst als 316 (Mechanized) und 304 (Drone) bezeichnen. V2A sind anders, speziell, außergewöhnlich; fernab der Norm bewegt sich das EBM/Industrial Soundkonstrukt in einem nahezu surrealen, destruktiven und postapokalyptischen Klangszenario. Irgendwie brachial, treibend und unwiderruflich nach vorne preschend, aber gleichermaßen atmosphärisch und rhythmisch.
Nach fünf erfolgreichen Album-Veröffentlichungen und einem Tour-Support für Combichrist ist es an der Zeit, ein brandeues Kapitel in der Biographie von V2A aufzuschlagen. Mit „Gravity Killer“ setzt sich das deutsch-britische Projekt ein musikalisches Denkmal und lässt alle elektronischen Herzen höher schlagen. Direkt, unbeugsam, kontrovers und mit einem einzigartigen Soundgebilde versehen, welches Elemente aus EBM, Industrial, Techno und hartem Electro zu einem explosiv-apokalyptischen Gemisch vereint.
Discography
Videos
V2A: Gravity Killer - Album previewThe latest, and quite probably greatest album from PA pioneers, V2A. Here's a taster of the mayhem that is V2A, and a sneak peak at their new album: Gravity Killers. Packed with more killer tracks than you can shake a thunderstick at!
Filmed in Los Angeles, Wasteland Weekend (Mojave Desert), the UK, Germany and other select venues.
Get the LIMITED EDITION Pre-Order of Gravity Killer ONLY here:
https://v2aebm.bandcamp.com/merch/gravity-killer-pre-order-pack
All music ©V2A.
All visuals ©StigAKA
Fractured Lands - WarBoy by V2A#v2a
V2A wasteland weekend 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
Wasteland Gladiators .. 2 fights at Battle Cage - music V2A#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A sinner - wasteland weekend 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A Purge - live at DOOMSDAY Ball Hollywood 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A Warboy live at Wasteland weekend 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A WAR BOY Live at marrs bar Worcester 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A at the BBC with Andrew Marston#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
Hate is a 4 letter word - by V2A#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A live @ Old Town 2017 - PromoV2A are proud to announce that they will be appearing at the 2017 Old Town Festival, Stargard, Poland on the 22nd of July.
WITNESS THE MEANEST IN THE VALLEY!!!
V2A - Lord#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
