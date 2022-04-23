1.0 Musik1.1 News

Am Tierpark präsentiert viertes Album

Markus
von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsAm Tierpark präsentiert viertes Album

Am Tierpark ist zurück! Seit der Single „Not Welcome“ aus dem Jahr 2020 ist es still um das dänische Synthpop-Duo geworden, doch nun ist endlich das neue Album „Forevermore“ da!

Das Duo meldet sich mit seinem vierten Album in voller Länge zurück, mit 15 Synthpop / Italo / HiNRG Tracks für den Dancefloor, die Couch und die Dunkelkammer. „Forevermore“ setzt die unermüdliche Suche des Duos nach starken Melodien und persönlichen Texten fort.

Bei POPoNAUT kaufen

Vorbestellungen für unser neues Album „Forevermore“ sind jetzt möglich, das Album erscheint am 20.Mai 2022!
Am Tierpark freuen sich darauf ihr vierte Album der Öffentlichkeit vorstellen zu können, und glauben dass dies das beste ist, was sie bisher gemacht haben. Claus Larsen und John R. Mirland sind unheimlich stolz auf dieses Album!

Am Tierpark @ Web


facebook.com/amtierparkofficial

Am Tierpark Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

Orange Sector goes hockey

Eishockey und Musik sind seit Jahren eng miteinander verbunden. Besonders Musik, die die Emotionen,...
1.1 News

Die schwedischen Meister des Elektro Drama kehren zurück – verbesserter Sound, verfeinerter Look & neue Kollaborationen!

Es ist schon eine Weile her, das man neue Töne von Octolab zu hören...
1.1 News

Holocoder`s „Космос“

Das Moskauer Projekt Holocoder präsentiert ein neues Album, das von den Errungenschaften sowjetischer Wissenschaftler...
1.1 News

Ultra Sunn Debüt EP: Neuauflage in der „Vorwärts Edition“

Ultra Sunn ist eine zeitgenössische Band aus Brüssel, die 2019 gegründet wurde. Sams tiefe...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Unterstützen

Mehr Menschen als jemals zuvor lesen das Uselinks Magazin, aber die Werbeeinnahmen gehen rapide auf nahezu 0 zurück und die Kosten steigen. Da wir auf keinen Fall das privat finanzierte Magazin hinter einer Paywall oder ähnlichem verstecken möchten, freuen wir uns über jegliche Unterstützung. Die Spenden werden sicher über Paypal abgewickelt und gehen zu 100% in den Erhalt und Ausbau des Magazins.

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Die schwedischen Meister des Elektro Drama kehren zurück – verbesserter Sound, verfeinerter Look & neue Kollaborationen!

Es ist schon eine Weile her, das man neue...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Kim Lunner-Leave this world tonight

Offical Video
Markus -
1.1 News

Holocoder`s „Космос“

Das Moskauer Projekt Holocoder präsentiert ein neues Album, das...
Markus -
1.1 News

J:Dead mit weiterer Single im April.

J:Dead ist nicht nur einer der erfolgreichsten Newcomer der...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X