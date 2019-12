TFN-ONL-025

released November 7, 2019

credits

Music: John T. Jefferson except Track 5

Lyrics & Voice: Carsten Grünewald except Track 5

Music @ Track 5: Julia Fröhlich & John T. Jefferson

Lyrics & Voice @ Track 5: Julia Fröhlich

Backing Vocals @ Track 10: Peter Over

Additional Voice @ Track 12: Joachim Tennstedt

Produced & Mastered by John T. Jefferson



We recommend to download the album as wav, aiff oder flac, because some tracks are mixed together!