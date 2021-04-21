2020 sollte für Anne Clark ein triumphales Jubiläum ihrer Karriere werden, mit einem großen Geburtstag und einer großen Tournee. Aber es wurde ein unruhiges Jahr, welches mit gar keiner Tour und einer Krebsdiagnose endete.

Unterstützung kam von vielen Künstlern und Musikern und so wurde die Idee eines Remix-Projekts geboren. Anne sagt: “Dieses Album enthält Material, das mich und viele Menschen in zahlreichen Interpretationen in den letzten ca. 40 Jahren begleitet hat. Die Puristen werden bei den Originalen bleiben wollen und für sie sind sie da.

Diejenigen, die rastlos mit mir durch das Leben reisen, werden gesehen/gehört haben, wie sich diese Stücke im Laufe der Jahre in viele Formen und Stile verwandelt haben. Als Performer und Autor, der durch das Leben und all seine Veränderungen, Phasen und Entwicklungen rast, und der an die organische und abstrakte Natur der Musik glaubt, hoffe ich, dass mein Publikum dieses Projekt als das nehmen wird, was es ist – Reworks von einigen der besten Musiker, Produzenten und DJs, die in diesem speziellen Moment der Zeit arbeiten.”

