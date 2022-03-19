Samstag, März 19, 2022
Antiflvx Single „A Wound Of Love“

von Markus

Am 24. März erscheint „A Wound of Love“, eine brandneue Single von Kolumbiens Coldwave/Darkwave-Duo Antiflvx!

„A Wound of Love“ ist ein weiterer Track aus dem kommenden dritten Album von Antiflvx. Er demonstriert perfekt das Talent der Band, düstere und doch melodische Songs zu kreieren, die die Genres Darkwave und Synthpop vereinen. Neben dem Titeltrack enthält die Single auch den Non-Album-Track „Manuscrito“ und einen tollen Remix von Expiring Time.

Antiflvx wurde 2016 von Camilo Alfonso und Leonardo Jaime gegründet, der auch der Gründer und Songwriter des EBM-Projekts Resistor ist. Sie haben zwei Alben in voller Länge veröffentlicht und die Bühne mit Künstlern wie Two Witches, Selofan, Minuit Machine, Hante und Void Vision geteilt. Antiflvx ist auch in der Netflix-Serie „Diablero Season 2“ am Ende eines Kapitels mit dem Song „Against All Odds“ aufgetreten.

Antiflvx @ Web


facebook.com/antiflvx

Antiflvx Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

