Samstag, Februar 1, 2020
Antivote`s drittes Album

By Markus

Mit “Stages to verity” legt die Darkwave/Electro -Formation Antivote aus der Nähe von Zwickau ihren dritten Longplayer vor.

Neue Sounds, versehen mit Bassgitarren -, Gitarren – und Percussioneffekten, bringen ein ziemlich anderes Klangbild hervor als ihre ersten beiden Alben, ohne jedoch deren tanzbaren Beat und die dunklen Sphären zu verlieren. Die Texte variieren zwischen weltpolitischen Themen und Melancholie. Ein düsteres und gleichzeitig rebellisch wirkendes Werk, dem man die fast drei Jahre Pause zum Vorgänger “Dark times” positiv anmerkt.

Antivote @ Web
facebook.com/Antivote

1.1 News

