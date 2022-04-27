1.0 Musik1.1 News

Après la nuit mit weiterer Singleauskopplung aus Debütalbum

Mit „Dolce Viata” präsentiert die Band Après La Nuit ihre dritte Single, die über dem deutschen Label Echozone veröffentlicht wird. Hierbei findet das Duo Richard Abdeni / Marilyne B. den Geschmack und die Süße am Leben wieder durch einen heiteren und intensiven Rhythmus. Nach Verlust, Düsternis und Trauer beginnt nun ein neues Kapitel gefüllt mit Abenteuer, wiederentdeckter Freude und neuen Anfängen …


„Dolce Vita“ ist auch eine Ode ans Leben und seinen schönen Überraschungen …
Der Originalsong wurde von Richard Abdeni geschrieben und produziertj und von Alex Dalliance gemastert.

Die EP beinhaltet neben dem Originalmix mehrere großartige Remixe von Vence Romance, Slichtnacht, Monotronic und U.M. Fiedel.

facebook.com/ApreslaNuit

Après la nuit Live

Tragic Impulse Album Nr. 4

SANZ Debütalbum „Let Us Die"

Zynic mit Album Nummer vier wieder da

Projekt Ich: Single Nr. 13

Beat Noir Deluxe`s neue heisst „King Pawn Sacrifice"

Die nächste Projekt Ich Single

Après la nuit Debütalbum angekündigt

