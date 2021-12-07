Dienstag, Dezember 7, 2021
Après la nuit

Après La Nuit is an electro-romantic project that consists of Richard Abdeni (Les Anges de la Nuit) and Marilyne B.

facebook.com/ApreslaNuit

Projekt Ich feat. Pulse Lab

Mit „VR Chained“ veröffentlicht Projekt Ich alias Ulf Müller aktuell die zehnte Singleauskoppelung vom kommenden zweiten Studioalbum, welches im...
Après la nuit Debüt

Die erste Veröffentlichung des brandneuen Elektro-Romantik-Projekts Après la nuit heißt „Mon Amour“ und wird am 17. Dezember 2021 auf...
Van Bloomen`s „Time is running slow“

Es ist ein synth-poppiger, waviger und technoider Sound, der auf der neuen digitalen Single von Van Bloomen zu hören...
Neuroklast Debütalbum

Neuroklast (griechisch Neuro "Neuron", griechisch -klast "zerschmettert"), das neue Projekt von Kay S. (Ex Chainreactor/ Epicarmina) und Markus H....
