Samstag, Mai 15, 2021
Aquario – Voyages

Poetisch, fließend, klanggewaltig  das ist die Musik von Aquario. Der Leipziger Dark-Pop-Künstler veröffentlichte die Single »Mountain« inklusive Musikvideo in monochromer Winter-Ästhetik.

Aquario @ Web

www.aquariomusic.com
facebook.com/aquariomusicc
instagram.com/aquariomusic

Aquario Live

Band Index

Band Index

