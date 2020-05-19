Dienstag, Mai 19, 2020
Arctic Sunrise

1.1 News

Arctic Sunrise veröffentlichen drittes Album

Markus - 0
Mit „Across The Ice“ veröffentlichen Arctic Sunrise ihren lang ersehnten dritten Longplayer. Nach dem 2015 erschienen Debutalbum „A Smarter Enemy“ legten Torsten...
1.1 News

Arctic Sunrise veröffentlichen neue Single.

Markus - 0
Nach ihrem zweiten Album „When Traces End“, welches erneut für weltweite Aufmerksamkeit in der Szene sorgte, haben sich Arctic Sunrise wieder im...
Arctic Sunrise Audiographie

Arctic Sunrise @ Web
reverbnation.com/arcticsunrise4
facebook.com/wearearcticsunrise

Arctic Sunrise Live

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Avoid-A-Void are back!

Das aus NRW stammende Duo Avoid-A-Void steht bereits länger als Geheimtipp für Synthpop im Sinne von „Klasse...
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Uncreated`s “Leaving Now”

Mit der EP erscheint der erste Vorbote des im Herbst 2020 erscheinenden neuen Uncreated Albums. Auf der...
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

In Good Faith melden sich mit neuer Single

Die aus Salzgitter stammende Formation In Good Faith, meldet sich dieser Tage mit der Single "I´m still...
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Straight Towards – Sonne und Regen

Straight Towards, das sind Stephan Schulz und Thomas Rückert. Aus einer jahrelangen Freundschaft aus Kindheitstagen, haben sie...
Arctic Sunrise`s "Stars"

Mit "Stars" meldet sich das Mönchengladbacher Synthpop...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Arctic Sunrise`s "Tell The Truth"

Mit "Tell The Truth" stellen Arctic Sunrise...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Zoodrake

Markus - 0
Schwarzschild

Schwarzschild

Markus - 0
