Arctic Sunrise`s “Emptiness”

Mit Emptiness veröffentlicht Arctic Sunrise nach den beiden Vorab-Singleauskopplungen „Stars“ und „Surrender“ (top 10 DAC) die dritte Single aus Ihrem ebenfalls dritten und aktuellem Longplayer „Across The Ice“, welcher erneut weltweit für Beachtung gesorgt hat und sich als erstes Album der Mönchengladbacher in den offiziellen DAC (Deutsche Alternative Charts) behaupten konnte (#7).

Der melancholische, atmosphärisch dichte Synthpop Song im authentischen 80’s Gewand führt den eigenständigen Stil von Sänger Torsten Verlinden und Soundtüftler Steve Baltes fort und kombiniert Retrosound mit aktueller Produktion und gewohnter Detailverliebtheit.

Parallel zum Release wird ein Lyric Video zum Song erscheinen in dem es laut Torsten um „das unmysteriöse Mysterium von „Boy meets Girl“ – womit die Reise erst beginnt …“ geht
Abgerundet wir die Veröffentlichung mit einem umfangreichen Remix-Paket von Künstlern wie Thomas Dark, Ancient Step, Alex Stroeer, Projekt Ich, Outsized und anderen, welches erneut für volle Dancefloors und Airplays rund um den Globus sorgen wird.

Arctic Sunrise – Emptiness

  1. Emptiness 3:21
  2. Emptiness (Thomas Dark Remix) 3:11
  3. Emptiness (Ancient Step Remix) 3:58
  4. Emptiness (Polar Light Mix by Volker Koenig) 4:05
  5. Emptiness (Arctic Sunrise 12_ Edit) 4:32
  6. Emptiness (Baceline Edit) 4:35
  7. Emptiness (Steve’s Icecold RMX) 3:34
  8. Emptiness (Alex Stroeer Drive Remix) 3:27
  9. Em…
Arctic Sunrise @ Web
reverbnation.com/arcticsunrise4
facebook.com/wearearcticsunrise

Arctic Sunrise Live

