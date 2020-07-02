Donnerstag, Juli 2, 2020
Armageddon Dildos

News

Armageddon Dildos – Dystopia

Markus
Die Düsseldorfer EBM-Formation Armageddon Dildos starten mit ihrem 14. Album eine neue „Tour de Force"! Bewaffnet mit straffen Beats, kraftvollen melodischen Hooks,...
Weiterlesen
News

Armageddon Dildos veröffentlichen neue Single

Markus
Der deutsche Kult-EBM-Act Armageddon Dildos enthüllt vor der Veröffentlichung des mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Albums "Dystopia" einen neuen Song. Auf "Heut Nacht"...
Weiterlesen
Armageddon Dildos Audiographie

Armageddon Dildos @ Web


www.armageddondildos.info
facebook.com/armageddondildos

