Ashbury Heights – Neue Single „A Cut in a Place“ feat. Madil Hardis veröffentlicht!

von Markus

Heute veröffentlicht die schwedische Synth-Pop-Band Ashbury Heights ihre neue Single aus dem ‚Ghost House Sessions‘-Zyklus! Ashbury Heights sind bekannt für Anders Hagströms unverwechselbare Stimme und seinen markanten Musikstil. Die neue Produktion „A Cut in a Place“ ist die zweite Zusammenarbeit mit der unnachahmlichen Madil Hardis.  

Das Video zur Single, ist nach aussage der Band aufgrund eines Schneesturms noch nicht fertig geworden. Die Prämiere wird aber sicherlich in den nächsten Wochen nachgeholt.

Ashbury Heights @ Web


facebook.com/ashbury.heights

Ashbury Heights Live

Mai 2022

Do12maiGanztägigSa14Nachholtermin Out Of Line Weekender "Dark'n'Electro Edition" 2022BerlinArtist:[x]-Rx,Ashbury Heights,Auger,Blutengel,Dive,EGGVN,Front 242,Haedzor,Leæther Strip,Lizard Pool,Rummelsnuff,Signal Aout 42,Solitary Experiments,Suicide Commando,Yellow Lazarus 0 Add to wishlist

