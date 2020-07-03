Freitag, Juli 3, 2020
Assemblage 23

1.1 News

Assemblage 23 – Album Nummer 10

Markus - 0
Assemblage 23 - das Ein-Mann-Projekt von Tom Shear - verbindet genreerweiternde Elektronik mit sehr persönlichen Themen. Das phänomenale neue Album "Mourn" ist...
2.1 Live in Concert

Plage Noire 2020 wird verschoben!

Markus - 0
In den letzten Wochen war das Warten auf eine finale Entscheidung der Politik schwer auszuhalten. Da der aktuelle Beschluss sich bereits wie...
Assemblage 23 Audiographie

Assemblage 23 Remixes

Assemblage 23 @ Web

www.assemblage23.com
soundcloud.com/assemblage-23
twitter.com/Assemblage_23
facebook.com/Official-Assemblage-23

Assemblage 23 Live

Oktober 2020

Oktober 2020
Fr30okt(okt 30)17:00Sa31(okt 31)23:00Plage Noire 2020Ferienpark Weissenhäuser StrandArtist:[:SITD:],Assemblage 23,Das Ich,Diary of Dreams,Fields of the Nephilim,Front 242,Funker Vogt,Joachim Witt,Melotron

Assemblage 23 – Album Nummer 10

Assemblage 23 - das Ein-Mann-Projekt von Tom Shear - verbindet genreerweiternde Elektronik mit sehr persönlichen Themen. Das...
Neue Clan of Xymox Single

Mit "All I ever know" legen Clan of Xymox den 3. Knaller als nächste Single Auskopplung aus...
Den.C.T.Bug`s Spleen ist da

Lange war es ruhig um Den.C.T.Bug, doch seit heute das neue „Baby“ schreien und laut sein. Euch...
Armageddon Dildos – Dystopia

Die Düsseldorfer EBM-Formation Armageddon Dildos starten mit ihrem 14. Album eine neue „Tour de Force“! Bewaffnet mit...
