!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung! Image
1994/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung! Image
2011/06/03
!Bang Elektronika - Audio Beat Warfare Image
1989/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - Closer Image
19990000
!Bang Elektronika - Isolation Image
19990000
!Bang Elektronika - Struktur Image
2003/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - This Heaven Image
2005/01/11
.Com/Kill - .com/kill Image
.Com/Kill - .com/kill
Format:CD Album
2013/05/31
16 Volt - American Porn Songs Image
2009/09/08
16 Volt - American Porn Songs / Remixed Image
2010/05/11
16 Volt - Beating Dead Horses Image
20110510
16 Volt - Best Of Image
16 Volt - Best Of
Format:2 CD Album
2005/05/10
16 Volt - Demography Image
16 Volt - Demography
Format:CD Album
2000/11/14
16 Volt - Demography > The Basement Tapes Image
2009/05/28
16 Volt - FullBlackHabit Image
2007/07/00
16 Volt - LetDownCrush Image
16 Volt - LetDownCrush
Format:CD Album
1996/00/00
16 Volt - Skin Image
16 Volt - Skin
Format:CD Album
1994/00/00
16 Volt - Skin Image
16 Volt - Skin
Format:Digital (MP3)
2009/05/28
16 Volt - Skin Image
16 Volt - Skin
Format:CD Album
1995/00/00
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing Image
1998/00/00
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing Image
2000/00/00
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0 Image
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0
Format:2 CD Album Limited Edition
20020000
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0 Image
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0
Format:Digital (MP3)
2009/05/28
16 Volt - The Dreams That Rot In Your Heart / Two Wires Thin Image
1996/00/00
16 Volt - The Official Primal Combat Soundtrack Image
2009/05/28
16 Volt - Wisdom Image
16 Volt - Wisdom
Format:CD Album
1995/00/00
16 Volt - Wisdom Image
16 Volt - Wisdom
Format:CD Album
1993/00/00
16 Volt ‎– The Negative Space Image
2016/09/14
[:SITD:] & Painbastard ‎– Accession Records Klangfusion Vol.1 Image
2007/07/27
[:SITD:] - Atomic Image
[:SITD:] - Atomic
Format:CDr Album
1999/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung!
1994/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung! Image
  1. Aktivierung!  5:42 
  2. Schattenspiele  5:30 
  3. Abschuss  5:17 
  4. Die Kontrolle  4:12 
  5. Ich Bin So Ätzend  5:46 
  6. All Systems Are Go  4:06 
  7. Ein Augen Blick  4:58 
  8. Großstadtmelodie  5:33 
  9. Aktivierung! (Macht Mix)  4:31 
  10. Tanz Des Lebens  6:00 
  11. Elektronischer Blitzkrieg  4:14 
  12. Kriegliveviasatellite  3:44 
  13. Tanzflor  3:20 
  14. Allein Gegen Alle  5:17 
Format:CD Album
!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung!
2011/06/03
!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung! Image
  1. Aktivierung (Nacht Mix)
  2. Krieg Live Via Satellit (Gray Room Mix)
  3. Flasche in der Hand
  4. Tanz des Lebens
  5. Aetzend (Machine Gun Dub)
  6. Versuchung (Temptation)
  7. Grosstadt Melodie
  8. Elektronischer Blitzkrieg
  9. Aktivierung
  10. Closer
  11. Allein gegen Alle
  12. Music to march to
  13. Aktivierung (Rekon Mix)
  14. Tripwire Trance (Edit)
  15. Love Goddess Assembly Line (Edit)

Kaufen

Format:CD EP
!Bang Elektronika - Audio Beat Warfare
1989/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - Audio Beat Warfare Image

Side A Signal

  1. Die Libido Sexualis

  2. High Technology, More Reliable
  3. Elektro Kinetik
  4. Push The Button

Side B Noise

  2. He Steals Ideas
  3. ! Audio Beat Warfare
  4. Klangmelodie Einz
  5. Industry !Bang Chaos
  6. Memorabilia I
Format:Audio Cassette
!Bang Elektronika - Closer
19990000
!Bang Elektronika - Closer Image
  1. Flashe In Der Hand
  2. Temptation (Scan Mix)
  3. Schizo
  4. Closer
  5. Music To March To
  6. Tv Set
  7. Gib Vollgas
  8. The Mask
  9. Ritual
  10. Die Libido Sexualis
  11. Burn (Mdm Remixed By !B.E.)
Format:CDr Album
!Bang Elektronika - Isolation
19990000
!Bang Elektronika - Isolation Image

  1. Music To March To

  2. Closer

  3. Tv Set

  4. Flasche In Der Hand

Format:CDr Single
!Bang Elektronika - Struktur
2003/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - Struktur Image
  1. Metropolis (2002 Remix)  
  2. This Heaven  
  3. Temptation (German Moog Mix 2000)  
  4. TV Set  
  5. The Mask  
  6. Closer  
  7. Gib Vollgas  
  8. Aktivierung (Rekonstrukshun Mix)  
  9. Krieg Live Via Satellit (2000 Mix)  
  10. Grossdadt Melodie  
  11. Aetzend  
  12. Audio Beat Warfare  
  13. Die Libido Sexualis
Format:CDr Album
!Bang Elektronika - This Heaven
2005/01/11
!Bang Elektronika - This Heaven Image
  1. Music To March To  
  2. Gib Vollgas  
  3. Temptation  
  4. Closer  
  5. The Mask  
  6. This Heaven  
  7. TV Set  
  8. Flasche In Der Hand  
  9. Rutual  
  10. Temptation (German Mix)  
  11. TV Set (Live)  
  12. The Mask (Live)  
  13. Music To March To (Live)  
  14. 14
Format:CDr Album
.Com/Kill - .com/kill
2013/05/31
.Com/Kill - .com/kill Image
  1. Freaks Like Us 5:19
  2. Com/Kill One 4:29
  3. Das Blendwerk 3:57
  4. Monster Divine 4:40
  5. Who:Ah! 3:45
  6. Machines 5:32
  7. Still die Gier 3:47
  8. Out of Control 4:16
  9. Knecht der Lüge 4:21
  10. Monster Divine (Video Clip)

Kaufen

Format:CD Album
16 Volt - American Porn Songs
2009/09/08
16 Volt - American Porn Songs Image
  1. Alkali
  2. Enjoy The Pain
  3. With Fire And Burning
  4. American Porn Song
  5. Blessed
  6. To hell
  7. It All Turns Bad
  8. Blackbird
  9. The Lord Doesn’t Want Her
  10. Become Your None
  11. Can You Find God?
  12. Orange Insect
  13. Useless People
  14. Somebody To Hate
  15. American Bomb Song
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - American Porn Songs / Remixed
2010/05/11
16 Volt - American Porn Songs / Remixed Image
  1. Alkali (Mirror Remix)
  2. Somebody To Hate (Hate Hegel Remix)
  3. American Porn Song (Skold Remix)
  4. Become Your None (Sparrow Remix)
  5. Useless People (Villainous Remix)
  6. Alkali (Left Spine Down Remix)
  7. American Porn Song (Black Remix)
  8. To Hell (Heroin Jazz Remix)
  9. Blackbird (The Gunnery Remix)
  10. It Turns All Bad (Drone Remix)
  11. Become Your None (Silent Strangers Remix)
  12. Enjoy The Pain (Novus Anesthetic Remix)
  13. Alkali (Everything Goes Cold Remix)
  14. Can You Find God? (Torsion / Solex Remix)
  15. Enjoy The Pain (Orko13 The Attitude Remix)
  16. American Porn Song (Team Cybergeist Remix)
  17. Become Your None (SMP Vs. Stiff Valentine Remix)
  18. It Turns All Bad (Unter Null Remix)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Beating Dead Horses
20110510
16 Volt - Beating Dead Horses Image
  1. Beating Dead Horses 3:46
  2. The Wasteland That Is Me 4:03
  3. Fight Or Flight 2:55
  4. Burn 4:16
  5. You Will All Go Down 4:14
  6. Breathing Water 3:23
  7. Ghost 4:25
  8. We Disintegrate 3:02
  9. Dissembler 3:54
  10. Sick Sick Sick 3:34
  11. The Carrion 4:22
  12. Veins 3:06
  13. Somewhere New 4:13
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Best Of
2005/05/10
16 Volt - Best Of Image

CD1

  1. Motorskill (5:12)
  2. Wisdom (4:05)
  3. Head Of Stone (5:11)
  4. Uplift (3:51)
  5. Slow Wreck (4:47)
  6. Stitched (4:45)
  7. Perfectly Fake (5:12)
  8. Swarm (3:25)
  9. A Cloth Like Gauze (4:02)
  10. Two Wires Thin (4:01)
  11. Crush (4:50)
  12. I Fail Truth (3:27)
  13. Don’t Pray (4:37)
  14. Keep Sleeping (3:16)
  15. And I Go (4:26)
  1. Intro (1:53)
  2. Swarm (3:15)
  3. Everyday Everything (3:18)
  4. Machine Kit (3:07)
  5. American Porn Song (3:42)
  6. Skin (3:26)
  7. Keep Sleeping (2:55)
  8. Perfectly Fake (3:33)
  9. Happy Pill (4:07)
  10. Suffering You (3:32)
  11. The Cut Collector (4:42)
Format:2 CD Album
16 Volt - Demography
2000/11/14
16 Volt - Demography Image
  1. Imitation (4:49)
  2. Hang Your Head (3:31)
  3. Hate Rivet (5:12)
  4. To Another World (4:34)
  5. Darkest Before Dawn (5:15)
  6. Sister (Friaday) Malediction (4:37)
  7. Out Of Time (4:43)
  8. Free People (3:44)
  9. Speedpig (4:53)
  10. Too Late (4:09)
  11. This (3:50)
  12. Make It Rain (4:24)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Demography > The Basement Tapes
2009/05/28
16 Volt - Demography > The Basement Tapes Image
  1. Imitation (4:49)
  2. Hang Your Head (3:31)
  3. Hate Rivet (5:12)
  4. To Another World (4:34)
  5. Darkest Before Dawn (5:15)
  6. Sister (Friaday) Malediction (4:37)
  7. Out Of Time (4:43)
  8. Free People (3:44)
  9. Speedpig (4:53)
  10. Too Late (4:09)
  11. This (3:50)
  12. Make It Rain (4:24)
Format:Digital (MP3)
16 Volt - FullBlackHabit
2007/07/00
16 Volt - FullBlackHabit Image
  1. I’m Just A Mess
  2. Come For You
  3. Cables & Wires
  4. Suffering You
  5. And You Are All Alone Again
  6. The End Of It All
  7. Afterglow
  8. Feel It Through
  9. The Defect People
  10. The Error
  11. You Run
  12. Whisper Cure
  13. Therapy
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - LetDownCrush
1996/00/00
16 Volt - LetDownCrush Image
  1. Swarm (3:23)
  2. The Dreams That Rot In Your Heart (3:28)
  3. A Cloth Like Gauze (4:03)
  4. Something Left (4:00)
  5. The Cut Collector (3:52)
  6. Crush (4:47)
  7. Breed (3:15)
  8. Two Wires Thin (3:09)
  9. Shameface (4:00)
  10. Carla’s Tarantulas (5:59)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Skin
1994/00/00
16 Volt - Skin Image
  1. Skin (3:17)
  2. Perfectly Fake (5:10)
  3. Uplift (3:51)
  4. Slow Wreck (4:45)
  5. Skin Graft (2:41)
  6. Stitched (4:45)
  7. Built To Late (2:59)
  8. Bottle Rockets (3:51)
  9. Downtime II (4:20)
  10. Flick (3:24)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Skin
2009/05/28
16 Volt - Skin Image
  1. Skin (3:17)
  2. Perfectly Fake (5:10)
  3. Uplift (3:51)
  4. Slow Wreck (4:45)
  5. Skin Graft (2:41)
  6. Stitched (4:45)
  7. Built To Late (2:59)
  8. Bottle Rockets (3:51)
  9. Downtime II (4:20)
  10. Flick (3:24)
Format:Digital (MP3)
16 Volt - Skin
1995/00/00
16 Volt - Skin Image
  1. Skin (3:17)
  2. Perfectly Fake (5:10)
  3. Uplift (3:51)
  4. Slow Wreck (4:45)
  5. Skin Graft (2:41)
  6. Stitched (4:45)
  7. Built To Late (2:59)
  8. Bottle Rockets (3:51)
  9. Downtime II (4:20)
  10. Flick (3:24)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing
1998/00/00
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing Image
  1. I Fail Truth (3:25)
  2. Everyday Everything (3:18)
  3. Don’t Pray (4:36)
  4. Keep Sleeping (3:14)
  5. Moutheather (5:30)
  6. Happy Pill (4:13)
  7. The Enemy (3:53)
  8. Machine Kit (3:05)
  9. Low (4:30)
  10. And I Go (4:26)
  11. Dead Weight (2:59)
  12. At The End (5:55)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing
2000/00/00
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing Image
  1. I Fail Truth (3:25)
  2. Everday Everything (3:18)
  3. Don’t Pray (4:36)
  4. Keep Sleeping (3:14)
  5. Moutheater (5:30)
  6. Happy Pill (4:13)
  7. The Enemy (3:53)
  8. Machine Kit (3:05)
  9. Low (4:30)
  10. And I Go (4:26)
  11. Dead Weight (2:59)
  12. At The End (5:55)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0
20020000
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0 Image

CD1

  1. I Fail Truth (3:25)
  2. Everyday Everything (3:18)
  3. Don’t Pray (4:36)
  4. Keep Sleeping (3:14)
  5. Moutheater (5:30)
  6. Happy Pill (4:13)
  7. The Enemy (3:53)
  8. Machine Kit (3:05)
  9. Low (4:30)
  10. And I Go (4:26)
  11. Dead Weight (2:59)
  12. At The End (5:55)

CD 2

  1. At The End (Club Mix) (4:26)
  2. Happy Pill (Durtee Mix) (3:50)
  3. Kepp Sleeping (Radio Edit) (2:50)
  4. Low (Filtered Mix) (4:45)
  5. Suffering You (Demo Version) (3:18)
  6. Plastic Blue (Demo Version) (4:22)
Format:2 CD Album Limited Edition
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0
2009/05/28
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0 Image
  1. I Fail Truth (3:25)
  2. Everyday Everything (3:18)
  3. Don’t Pray (4:36)
  4. Keep Sleeping (3:14)
  5. Moutheater (5:30)
  6. Happy Pill (4:13)
  7. The Enemy (3:53)
  8. Machine Kit (3:05)
  9. Low (4:30)
  10. And I Go (4:26)
  11. Dead Weight (2:59)
  12. At The End (5:55)
  13. At The End (Club Mix) (4:26)
  14. Happy Pill (Durtee Mix) (3:50)
  15. Kepp Sleeping (Radio Edit) (2:50)
  16. Low (Filtered Mix) (4:45)
  17. Suffering You (Demo Version) (3:18)
  18. Plastic Blue (Demo Version) (4:22)
Format:Digital (MP3)
16 Volt - The Dreams That Rot In Your Heart / Two Wires Thin
1996/00/00
16 Volt - The Dreams That Rot In Your Heart / Two Wires Thin Image
  1. The Dreams That Rot In Your Heart (3:38)
  2. Two Wires Thin (3:44)
  3. I Ain’t Goin Out Like That (4:13)
Format:CD Single
16 Volt - The Official Primal Combat Soundtrack
2009/05/28
16 Volt - The Official Primal Combat Soundtrack Image
  1. And I Go (4:29)
  2. Moutheater (5:33)
  3. Everyday Everything (3:20)
  4. Keep Sleeping (3:16)
  5. Happy Pill (4:15)
  6. Plastic Blue (4:24)
  7. Alkali (Demo) (3:38)
  8. At The End (5:57)
  9. Blessed (Demo) (3:40)
  10. Suffering You (Demo) (3:20)
  11. Keep Sleeping (Radio Edit)
  12. Happy Pill (Durtee Mix)
Format:Digital (MP3)
16 Volt - Wisdom
1995/00/00
16 Volt - Wisdom Image
  1. Motorskill (5:11)
  2. Wisdom (4:04)
  3. Head Of Stone (5:11)
  4. Filthy Love On Fire (5:21)
  5. Hand Over End (4:15)
  6. Will (4:58)
  7. Dreams Of Light (5:32)
  8. Downtime (Part One) (5:46)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Wisdom
1993/00/00
16 Volt - Wisdom Image
  1. Motorskill (5:11)
  2. Wisdom (4:04)
  3. Head Of Stone (5:11)
  4. Filthy Love Of Fire (5:21)
  5. Hand Over End (4:15)
  6. Will (4:58)
  7. Dreams Of Light (5:32)
  8. Downtime (Part One) (5:44)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt ‎– The Negative Space
2016/09/14
16 Volt ‎– The Negative Space Image
  1. The Electric Pope 3:17
  2. The Infernal Paramour 3:37
  3. The Last Time 4:08
  4. The Greatest Worst Thing Ever 4:59
  5. The Hunter 3:44
  6. The Ever Immortal Nurse 4:16
  7. The Heavy Dreams 3:26
  8. The Man Comes Around 4:47
  9. The Perfect One 3:04
  10. The Mission 3:48
  11. The Negative Space 3:15
Format:CD Album
[:SITD:] & Painbastard ‎– Accession Records Klangfusion Vol.1
2007/07/27
[:SITD:] & Painbastard ‎– Accession Records Klangfusion Vol.1 Image

[:SITD:] – Kreuz:Gang

  1. Kreuzgang (Single Version) 5:12
  2. Kreuzgang (Rotersand’s Steinerized Rework) 4:52
  3. Atonement 6:03
  4. Kreuzgang (Dolorosa Version By Angels & Agony) 6:24
  5. Kreuzgang (Remix By Agonoize) 5:11
  6. Metamorphosis 3:41
  7. Kreuzgang (Bestie Mensch Remix By Painbastard) 5:28
  8. Kreuzgang (Laufwerk Remix By Diorama Feat. Klangstabil & Va:See) 5:22

Painbastard – Nyctophobia

  1. Nyctophobia 7:17
  2. Psychological Disintegration 5:49
  3. Torn (Remixed By Diorama) 5:23
  4. MenschFeind 5:58
  5. Nyctophobia (Remixed By [:SITD:]) 5:52
  6. Nyctophobia (Remixed By Assemblage 23) 6:34
  7. Nyctophobia (Eleven Years Mix By In The Nursery) 5:12
  8. Nyctophobia (Remixed By This Morn’ Omina) 4:29
  9. Nyctophobia (Remixed By Straftanz) 4:28
  10. Nyctophobia (Remixed By Supreme Court) 5:42
Format:Box Set
[:SITD:] - Atomic
1999/00/00
[:SITD:] - Atomic Image
  1. Epitome
  2. Nothing Remains
  3. Area51
  4. Agnus Dei
  5. Flammen des Schwertes
  6. Atomic
  7. Mortal Paralysis (Version)
  8. Hallucination
  9. Q (Humanized)
  10. Submission
  11. Mortal Paralysis (D.I. Binary Mix)
  12. Mother Earth (Testure)
  13. Die Motte (Engelmacher Tapes)
Format:CDr Album
