!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung!
Format:CD Album
1994/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung!
Format:CD EP
2011/06/03
!Bang Elektronika - Audio Beat Warfare
Format:Audio Cassette
1989/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - Closer
Format:CDr Album
19990000
!Bang Elektronika - Isolation
Format:CDr Single
19990000
!Bang Elektronika - Struktur
Format:CDr Album
2003/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - This Heaven
Format:CDr Album
2005/01/11
.Com/Kill - .com/kill
Format:CD Album
2013/05/31
16 Volt - American Porn Songs
Format:CD Album
2009/09/08
16 Volt - American Porn Songs / Remixed
Format:CD Album
2010/05/11
16 Volt - Beating Dead Horses
Format:CD Album
20110510
16 Volt - Best Of
Format:2 CD Album
2005/05/10
16 Volt - Demography
Format:CD Album
2000/11/14
16 Volt - Demography > The Basement Tapes
Format:Digital (MP3)
2009/05/28
16 Volt - FullBlackHabit
Format:CD Album
2007/07/00
16 Volt - LetDownCrush
Format:CD Album
1996/00/00
16 Volt - Skin
Format:CD Album
1994/00/00
16 Volt - Skin
Format:Digital (MP3)
2009/05/28
16 Volt - Skin
Format:CD Album
1995/00/00
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing
Format:CD Album
1998/00/00
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing
Format:CD Album
2000/00/00
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0
Format:2 CD Album Limited Edition
20020000
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0
Format:Digital (MP3)
2009/05/28
16 Volt - The Dreams That Rot In Your Heart / Two Wires Thin
Format:CD Single
1996/00/00
16 Volt - The Official Primal Combat Soundtrack
Format:Digital (MP3)
2009/05/28
16 Volt - Wisdom
Format:CD Album
1995/00/00
16 Volt - Wisdom
Format:CD Album
1993/00/00
16 Volt – The Negative Space
Format:CD Album
2016/09/14
2007/07/27
[:SITD:] - Atomic
Format:CDr Album
1999/00/00
!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung!
1994/00/00
- Aktivierung! 5:42
- Schattenspiele 5:30
- Abschuss 5:17
- Die Kontrolle 4:12
- Ich Bin So Ätzend 5:46
- All Systems Are Go 4:06
- Ein Augen Blick 4:58
- Großstadtmelodie 5:33
- Aktivierung! (Macht Mix) 4:31
- Tanz Des Lebens 6:00
- Elektronischer Blitzkrieg 4:14
- Kriegliveviasatellite 3:44
- Tanzflor 3:20
- Allein Gegen Alle 5:17
Format:CD Album
!Bang Elektronika - Aktivierung!
2011/06/03
- Aktivierung (Nacht Mix)
- Krieg Live Via Satellit (Gray Room Mix)
- Flasche in der Hand
- Tanz des Lebens
- Aetzend (Machine Gun Dub)
- Versuchung (Temptation)
- Grosstadt Melodie
- Elektronischer Blitzkrieg
- Aktivierung
- Closer
- Allein gegen Alle
- Music to march to
- Aktivierung (Rekon Mix)
- Tripwire Trance (Edit)
- Love Goddess Assembly Line (Edit)
Format:CD EP
!Bang Elektronika - Audio Beat Warfare
1989/00/00
Side A Signal
Die Libido Sexualis
- High Technology, More Reliable
- Elektro Kinetik
- Push The Button
Side B Noise
- He Steals Ideas
- ! Audio Beat Warfare
- Klangmelodie Einz
- Industry !Bang Chaos
- Memorabilia I
Format:Audio Cassette
!Bang Elektronika - Closer
19990000
- Flashe In Der Hand
- Temptation (Scan Mix)
- Schizo
- Closer
- Music To March To
- Tv Set
- Gib Vollgas
- The Mask
- Ritual
- Die Libido Sexualis
- Burn (Mdm Remixed By !B.E.)
Format:CDr Album
!Bang Elektronika - Isolation
19990000
Music To March To
Closer
Tv Set
Flasche In Der Hand
Format:CDr Single
!Bang Elektronika - Struktur
2003/00/00
- Metropolis (2002 Remix)
- This Heaven
- Temptation (German Moog Mix 2000)
- TV Set
- The Mask
- Closer
- Gib Vollgas
- Aktivierung (Rekonstrukshun Mix)
- Krieg Live Via Satellit (2000 Mix)
- Grossdadt Melodie
- Aetzend
- Audio Beat Warfare
- Die Libido Sexualis
Format:CDr Album
!Bang Elektronika - This Heaven
2005/01/11
- Music To March To
- Gib Vollgas
- Temptation
- Closer
- The Mask
- This Heaven
- TV Set
- Flasche In Der Hand
- Rutual
- Temptation (German Mix)
- TV Set (Live)
- The Mask (Live)
- Music To March To (Live)
- 14
Format:CDr Album
.Com/Kill - .com/kill
2013/05/31
- Freaks Like Us 5:19
- Com/Kill One 4:29
- Das Blendwerk 3:57
- Monster Divine 4:40
- Who:Ah! 3:45
- Machines 5:32
- Still die Gier 3:47
- Out of Control 4:16
- Knecht der Lüge 4:21
- Monster Divine (Video Clip)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - American Porn Songs
2009/09/08
- Alkali
- Enjoy The Pain
- With Fire And Burning
- American Porn Song
- Blessed
- To hell
- It All Turns Bad
- Blackbird
- The Lord Doesn’t Want Her
- Become Your None
- Can You Find God?
- Orange Insect
- Useless People
- Somebody To Hate
- American Bomb Song
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - American Porn Songs / Remixed
2010/05/11
- Alkali (Mirror Remix)
- Somebody To Hate (Hate Hegel Remix)
- American Porn Song (Skold Remix)
- Become Your None (Sparrow Remix)
- Useless People (Villainous Remix)
- Alkali (Left Spine Down Remix)
- American Porn Song (Black Remix)
- To Hell (Heroin Jazz Remix)
- Blackbird (The Gunnery Remix)
- It Turns All Bad (Drone Remix)
- Become Your None (Silent Strangers Remix)
- Enjoy The Pain (Novus Anesthetic Remix)
- Alkali (Everything Goes Cold Remix)
- Can You Find God? (Torsion / Solex Remix)
- Enjoy The Pain (Orko13 The Attitude Remix)
- American Porn Song (Team Cybergeist Remix)
- Become Your None (SMP Vs. Stiff Valentine Remix)
- It Turns All Bad (Unter Null Remix)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Beating Dead Horses
20110510
- Beating Dead Horses 3:46
- The Wasteland That Is Me 4:03
- Fight Or Flight 2:55
- Burn 4:16
- You Will All Go Down 4:14
- Breathing Water 3:23
- Ghost 4:25
- We Disintegrate 3:02
- Dissembler 3:54
- Sick Sick Sick 3:34
- The Carrion 4:22
- Veins 3:06
- Somewhere New 4:13
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Best Of
2005/05/10
CD1
- Motorskill (5:12)
- Wisdom (4:05)
- Head Of Stone (5:11)
- Uplift (3:51)
- Slow Wreck (4:47)
- Stitched (4:45)
- Perfectly Fake (5:12)
- Swarm (3:25)
- A Cloth Like Gauze (4:02)
- Two Wires Thin (4:01)
- Crush (4:50)
- I Fail Truth (3:27)
- Don’t Pray (4:37)
- Keep Sleeping (3:16)
- And I Go (4:26)
- Intro (1:53)
- Swarm (3:15)
- Everyday Everything (3:18)
- Machine Kit (3:07)
- American Porn Song (3:42)
- Skin (3:26)
- Keep Sleeping (2:55)
- Perfectly Fake (3:33)
- Happy Pill (4:07)
- Suffering You (3:32)
- The Cut Collector (4:42)
Format:2 CD Album
16 Volt - Demography
2000/11/14
- Imitation (4:49)
- Hang Your Head (3:31)
- Hate Rivet (5:12)
- To Another World (4:34)
- Darkest Before Dawn (5:15)
- Sister (Friaday) Malediction (4:37)
- Out Of Time (4:43)
- Free People (3:44)
- Speedpig (4:53)
- Too Late (4:09)
- This (3:50)
- Make It Rain (4:24)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Demography > The Basement Tapes
2009/05/28
- Imitation (4:49)
- Hang Your Head (3:31)
- Hate Rivet (5:12)
- To Another World (4:34)
- Darkest Before Dawn (5:15)
- Sister (Friaday) Malediction (4:37)
- Out Of Time (4:43)
- Free People (3:44)
- Speedpig (4:53)
- Too Late (4:09)
- This (3:50)
- Make It Rain (4:24)
Format:Digital (MP3)
16 Volt - FullBlackHabit
2007/07/00
- I’m Just A Mess
- Come For You
- Cables & Wires
- Suffering You
- And You Are All Alone Again
- The End Of It All
- Afterglow
- Feel It Through
- The Defect People
- The Error
- You Run
- Whisper Cure
- Therapy
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - LetDownCrush
1996/00/00
- Swarm (3:23)
- The Dreams That Rot In Your Heart (3:28)
- A Cloth Like Gauze (4:03)
- Something Left (4:00)
- The Cut Collector (3:52)
- Crush (4:47)
- Breed (3:15)
- Two Wires Thin (3:09)
- Shameface (4:00)
- Carla’s Tarantulas (5:59)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Skin
1994/00/00
- Skin (3:17)
- Perfectly Fake (5:10)
- Uplift (3:51)
- Slow Wreck (4:45)
- Skin Graft (2:41)
- Stitched (4:45)
- Built To Late (2:59)
- Bottle Rockets (3:51)
- Downtime II (4:20)
- Flick (3:24)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Skin
2009/05/28
- Skin (3:17)
- Perfectly Fake (5:10)
- Uplift (3:51)
- Slow Wreck (4:45)
- Skin Graft (2:41)
- Stitched (4:45)
- Built To Late (2:59)
- Bottle Rockets (3:51)
- Downtime II (4:20)
- Flick (3:24)
Format:Digital (MP3)
16 Volt - Skin
1995/00/00
- Skin (3:17)
- Perfectly Fake (5:10)
- Uplift (3:51)
- Slow Wreck (4:45)
- Skin Graft (2:41)
- Stitched (4:45)
- Built To Late (2:59)
- Bottle Rockets (3:51)
- Downtime II (4:20)
- Flick (3:24)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing
1998/00/00
- I Fail Truth (3:25)
- Everyday Everything (3:18)
- Don’t Pray (4:36)
- Keep Sleeping (3:14)
- Moutheather (5:30)
- Happy Pill (4:13)
- The Enemy (3:53)
- Machine Kit (3:05)
- Low (4:30)
- And I Go (4:26)
- Dead Weight (2:59)
- At The End (5:55)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing
2000/00/00
- I Fail Truth (3:25)
- Everday Everything (3:18)
- Don’t Pray (4:36)
- Keep Sleeping (3:14)
- Moutheater (5:30)
- Happy Pill (4:13)
- The Enemy (3:53)
- Machine Kit (3:05)
- Low (4:30)
- And I Go (4:26)
- Dead Weight (2:59)
- At The End (5:55)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0
20020000
CD1
- I Fail Truth (3:25)
- Everyday Everything (3:18)
- Don’t Pray (4:36)
- Keep Sleeping (3:14)
- Moutheater (5:30)
- Happy Pill (4:13)
- The Enemy (3:53)
- Machine Kit (3:05)
- Low (4:30)
- And I Go (4:26)
- Dead Weight (2:59)
- At The End (5:55)
CD 2
- At The End (Club Mix) (4:26)
- Happy Pill (Durtee Mix) (3:50)
- Kepp Sleeping (Radio Edit) (2:50)
- Low (Filtered Mix) (4:45)
- Suffering You (Demo Version) (3:18)
- Plastic Blue (Demo Version) (4:22)
Format:2 CD Album Limited Edition
16 Volt - SuperCoolNothing 2.0
2009/05/28
- I Fail Truth (3:25)
- Everyday Everything (3:18)
- Don’t Pray (4:36)
- Keep Sleeping (3:14)
- Moutheater (5:30)
- Happy Pill (4:13)
- The Enemy (3:53)
- Machine Kit (3:05)
- Low (4:30)
- And I Go (4:26)
- Dead Weight (2:59)
- At The End (5:55)
- At The End (Club Mix) (4:26)
- Happy Pill (Durtee Mix) (3:50)
- Kepp Sleeping (Radio Edit) (2:50)
- Low (Filtered Mix) (4:45)
- Suffering You (Demo Version) (3:18)
- Plastic Blue (Demo Version) (4:22)
Format:Digital (MP3)
16 Volt - The Dreams That Rot In Your Heart / Two Wires Thin
1996/00/00
- The Dreams That Rot In Your Heart (3:38)
- Two Wires Thin (3:44)
- I Ain’t Goin Out Like That (4:13)
Format:CD Single
16 Volt - The Official Primal Combat Soundtrack
2009/05/28
- And I Go (4:29)
- Moutheater (5:33)
- Everyday Everything (3:20)
- Keep Sleeping (3:16)
- Happy Pill (4:15)
- Plastic Blue (4:24)
- Alkali (Demo) (3:38)
- At The End (5:57)
- Blessed (Demo) (3:40)
- Suffering You (Demo) (3:20)
- Keep Sleeping (Radio Edit)
- Happy Pill (Durtee Mix)
Format:Digital (MP3)
16 Volt - Wisdom
1995/00/00
- Motorskill (5:11)
- Wisdom (4:04)
- Head Of Stone (5:11)
- Filthy Love On Fire (5:21)
- Hand Over End (4:15)
- Will (4:58)
- Dreams Of Light (5:32)
- Downtime (Part One) (5:46)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt - Wisdom
1993/00/00
- Motorskill (5:11)
- Wisdom (4:04)
- Head Of Stone (5:11)
- Filthy Love Of Fire (5:21)
- Hand Over End (4:15)
- Will (4:58)
- Dreams Of Light (5:32)
- Downtime (Part One) (5:44)
Format:CD Album
16 Volt – The Negative Space
2016/09/14
- The Electric Pope 3:17
- The Infernal Paramour 3:37
- The Last Time 4:08
- The Greatest Worst Thing Ever 4:59
- The Hunter 3:44
- The Ever Immortal Nurse 4:16
- The Heavy Dreams 3:26
- The Man Comes Around 4:47
- The Perfect One 3:04
- The Mission 3:48
- The Negative Space 3:15
Format:CD Album
[:SITD:] & Painbastard – Accession Records Klangfusion Vol.1
2007/07/27
[:SITD:] – Kreuz:Gang
- Kreuzgang (Single Version) 5:12
- Kreuzgang (Rotersand’s Steinerized Rework) 4:52
- Atonement 6:03
- Kreuzgang (Dolorosa Version By Angels & Agony) 6:24
- Kreuzgang (Remix By Agonoize) 5:11
- Metamorphosis 3:41
- Kreuzgang (Bestie Mensch Remix By Painbastard) 5:28
- Kreuzgang (Laufwerk Remix By Diorama Feat. Klangstabil & Va:See) 5:22
Painbastard – Nyctophobia
- Nyctophobia 7:17
- Psychological Disintegration 5:49
- Torn (Remixed By Diorama) 5:23
- MenschFeind 5:58
- Nyctophobia (Remixed By [:SITD:]) 5:52
- Nyctophobia (Remixed By Assemblage 23) 6:34
- Nyctophobia (Eleven Years Mix By In The Nursery) 5:12
- Nyctophobia (Remixed By This Morn’ Omina) 4:29
- Nyctophobia (Remixed By Straftanz) 4:28
- Nyctophobia (Remixed By Supreme Court) 5:42
Format:Box Set
[:SITD:] - Atomic
1999/00/00
- Epitome
- Nothing Remains
- Area51
- Agnus Dei
- Flammen des Schwertes
- Atomic
- Mortal Paralysis (Version)
- Hallucination
- Q (Humanized)
- Submission
- Mortal Paralysis (D.I. Binary Mix)
- Mother Earth (Testure)
- Die Motte (Engelmacher Tapes)
Format:CDr Album
