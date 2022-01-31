Montag, Januar 31, 2022
Auger kündigen Album Nummer 4 an

von Markus

Willkommen bei Nighthawks, dem vierten Studioalbum von Auger und doch in vielerlei Hinsicht das erste.

Nach drei Alben, einer Fülle von Kollaborationen, Covers und Singles haben Auger ihren Sound kultiviert, geschliffen und gefestigt. Dieses neue Album, das von der globalen Kunst inspiriert ist, ist die Verkörperung dessen, das Stück des Widerstands.

Von fluoreszierenden, geschäftigen Stadtlandschaften bis hin zu entfernter Romantik ist dieses Album, kombiniert mit melodischen, treibenden Gitarren und tiefem, natürlichem Gesang, Augers bisher stolzestes Werk, gibt es ab April 2022 zu bestaunen.

Auger @ Web

www.auger.band
facebook.com/AugerOfficial
instagram.com/auger.band
twitter.com/augerofficial

Auger Live

Mai 2022

Do12maiGanztägigSa14Nachholtermin Out Of Line Weekender "Dark'n'Electro Edition" 2022BerlinArtist:[x]-Rx,Ashbury Heights,Auger,Blutengel,Dive,EGGVN,Front 242,Haedzor,Leæther Strip,Lizard Pool,Massive Ego,Rummelsnuff,Signal Aout 42,Solitary Experiments,Suicide Commando,Yellow Lazarus

