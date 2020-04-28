Dienstag, April 28, 2020
Auger

1.1 News

Drittes Auger Album kommt im Mai

Markus - 0
Die 14 Tracks des neuen Albums erzählen von Verlust, Zerstörung, Zusammenhalt und Überwindung der Schrecken. Auger senden die...
1.1 News

Darkest Halloween Compilation 2019

Markus - 0
Der Sommer ist endgültig vorüber und die Schatten werden bereits länger. Dasselbe gilt für die Nächte! Doch die schaurigsten Nächte sind nicht...
4.0 Band Index A Auger

Auger Audiographie

Auger @ Web


auger.band
facebook.com/AugerUK

Auger Live

Auger Steckbrief

Gegründet: 2017
Land: UK
Mitglieder: Kyle Wilson (vocals, programming and live keyboards) and Kieran Thornton (23) (guitars and backing vocals).
Genre: Industrial, Darkwave, Goth Rock, EBM

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

KiEw veröffentlichen neue Single

Die Lüneburger Band KiEw hat in den letzten Jahren nicht mit einer Veröffentlichungswut geglänzt. Das letzte was...
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Vasi Vallis und Martin Bodewell machen gemeinsame Sache

Dass Vasi (Frozen Plasma, NamNamBulu, Reaper) bis zur Jahrtausendwende fast ausschließlich im Techno, Acid, Minimal House und...
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Neue Kontrast Single “Der Sarkophag”

"Der Sarkophag", ist die vierte Single-Auskopplung aus dem aktuellen Kontrast Album "Unaufhaltsam". Der Song ist ein Kommentar...
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Käpt’n Rummelsnuff und Maat Asbach veröffentlichen neuen Stromschlager: „Interkosmos”

Käpt'n Rummelsnuff und Maat Asbach: Zwei Männer bewegen sich auf engstem Raum und auf den Spuren der...
Avarice In Audio

Markus - 0

808 Dot Pop

Markus - 0
