Austra – Future Politics (Official Video)

Produced by: Partizan
Director: Allie Avital
Executive Producer: Laura Jones
Producer: Cailin Lowry
DP: Martim Vian
VFX: b.art.vfx
Color: Company 3
Editors: Allie Avital and Jojo King
Production Designer: Anthony Ruff
Stylist: Lisa Madonna
“Future Politics is the breaking down of paradigms. In this video, we wanted to explore what a world might look like if our values were transformed: instead of glorifying labour, maybe we could learn to glorify the act of doing absolutely nothing.”
