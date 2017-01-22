Austra – Future Politics (Official Video)

Muskvideos, Videos 0 comments
You are reading
Austra – Future Politics (Official Video)


Produced by: Partizan
Director: Allie Avital
Executive Producer: Laura Jones
Producer: Cailin Lowry
DP: Martim Vian
VFX: b.art.vfx
Color: Company 3
Editors: Allie Avital and Jojo King
Production Designer: Anthony Ruff
Stylist: Lisa Madonna
Produced by: Partizan
Director: Allie Avital
Executive Producer: Laura Jones
Producer: Cailin Lowry
DP: Martim Vian
VFX: b.art.vfx
Color: Jaime OBradovich @ Company 3
Editors: Allie Avital and Jojo King
Production Designer: Anthony Ruff
Stylist: Lisa Madonna
“Future Politics is the breaking down of paradigms. In this video, we wanted to explore what a world might look like if our values were transformed: instead of glorifying labour, maybe we could learn to glorify the act of doing absolutely nothing.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

Gründer des E-Zines [U]selinks.de

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!

Benachrichtige mich zu:
avatar
wpDiscuz
© Markus Schmitz 2004 - 2017
Yes No
This website uses cookies to offer you the best experience online. By continuing to use our website, you agree to the use of cookies.
Learn More I Agree