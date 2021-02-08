Montag, Februar 8, 2021
1.0 Musik 1.1 News Avoid-A-Void veröffentlichen Seadrake Remixes
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Avoid-A-Void veröffentlichen Seadrake Remixes

von Markus

-

Beim deutschen Synthpop-Duo avoid-a-void gibt es zu Beginn des Jahres gleich einen neuen Release.

Zu den bereits im Mai 2020 erschienenen Single-Remixen von „Until I Paralyze“ hat Mathias Thürk (Seadrake) einen tollen Nachschlag produziert. Sogar vier neue Remixe des Songs gibt es hier in neuem Gewand zu hören – sehr empfehlenswert!
Remixe und zusätzliche Produktion von Mathias Thürk, Mix und Mastering durch Ulrich Wentzlau im
Kinskinoize Studio Berlin, Artwork von Vendela & Valentin Stockholm.

Avoid-A-Void @ Web

facebook.com/avoidavoid

Avoid-A-Void Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Tommi Stumpff is back!

Nach nun mehr als 20 Jahren erscheint die EP "Alles Iditoten" noch in diesem...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Blutengel widmen sich den 80ern

Erneut widmen sich Blutengel den Achtzigerjahren und kleiden in „Fountain of Destiny“ zehn kultige...
Weiterlesen
1.0 MusikMarkus - 0

Digital Infaction – Strike 3

Corona/Covid-19 ist immer noch eine gegenwärtige und gefährliche Pandemie, während Clubs geschlossen sind und...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

The Mobile Homes: erstes Album nach 11 Jahren

Um den legendären schwedischen Act The Mobile Homes ist es, abgesehen von einigen Singles,...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Neue Klänge

- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

The Mobile Homes: erstes Album nach 11 Jahren

Um den legendären schwedischen Act The Mobile Homes ist...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

The Mobile Homes – Via Dolorosa

Official music video for Via Dolorosa by The Mobile...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Janosch Moldau – Rewind / The Singles 2005 – 2020

Mit 'Rewind' präsentieren Janosch Moldau ihre erste Single-Sammlung überhaupt....
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Foretaste`s “Happy End!”

Vier Jahre nach ihrem Album "Space Echoes" melden sich...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Most popular

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

MEHR STORYS

Janosch Moldau – Rewind / The Singles 2005 – 2020

Markus - 0

Mind.In.A.Box – Dreamweb Trilogy

Markus - 0
X
X