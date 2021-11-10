Donnerstag, November 11, 2021
Beat Noir Deluxe – A Reason To Live

von Markus

-

Nachdem im Juli das zweite Album „Werk Zwei“ erschienen ist, folgt jetzt ein weiteres starkes Lebenszeichen von Beat Noir Deluxe mit der neuen Single und dem Videoclip „A Reason To Live“.

Der neue Song handelt von Liebe und dem existentiellen, archaischen Gefühl, den Partner zu vermissen. Durch das Zusammensein mit dem Partner das Gefühl zu haben, angekommen zu sein, Rückhalt zu erfahren, die eigenen Unzulänglichkeiten und Unsicherheiten zu überwinden und dadurch einen Ausweg aus dem depressiven Dasein zu erfahren.

YouTube video

www.beatnoirdeluxe.com
facebook.com/beatnoirdeluxe
instagram.com/beatnoirdeluxe2019/

Beat Noir Deluxe Live

