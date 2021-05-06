Donnerstag, Mai 6, 2021
Beat Noir Deluxe – Compassion

von Markus

Compassion ist die 3. Single des in Kürze erscheinenden zweiten Albums „Werk 2“.

Im Song geht es um Empathie und Mitleid (Compassion); Gefühle, die vielen Menschen in der
heutigen Zeit abhandengekommen sind. Der Song ist musikalisch eine Hommage an die
Stilrichtung Italo Disco der 80er und 90er Jahre, was sich auch im Stil der Cover-Grafik widerspiegelt.

Insbesondere wurde bei der Single starker Fokus auf die typischen Stimmeffekte dieser Musikrichtung gelegt (die heute auch im Mainstream sehr stark eingesetzt werden). Sascha G, Mastermind von Beat Noir Deluxe, ist schließlich auch in Italien zuhause.
Der Song wurde von Leon Huegle (a.k.a. Pacoussa), einem jungen, international erfolgreichen Produzenten aus Deutschland, gemischt und produziert.

Beat Noir Deluxe @ Web
www.beatnoirdeluxe.com
facebook.com/beatnoirdeluxe

Beat Noir Deluxe Live

