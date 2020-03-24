Beat Noir Deluxe Debütalbum

Dienstag, März 24, 2020
Markus

Das Südtiroler Dark Synth Projekt Beat Noir Deluxe veröffentlicht am 17. April sein Debütalbum „Crash“ auf Echozone.

Beat Noir Deluxe ist ein alternatives Elektromusik-Projekt unter der Leitung von Sänger / Texter / Songwriter und Produzent Sascha G. und kann im weitesten Sinne Synthpop, Futurepop, Dark Wave, Indie Electronic, Post-Punk und Trip Hop zugeordnet werden.

Dem Start von Beat Noir Deluxe im Jahr 2019 geht ein schwerer, fast tödlicher Verkehrsunfall im Jahr 2017 voraus. Aufgrund dieses Unglücks entwickelte Mastermind Sascha G. das Album “Crash” zusammen mit dem Produzenten Krischan Wesenberg (Rotersand, Future Lied To Us).
Die Musik von Beat Noir Deluxe vermischt das Gefühl von Einsamkeit und Trotz mit melodischer Musik und Texten, die meist introspektiv, manchmal provokativ sind, aber immer auf Toleranz setzen.

Musikalisch findet das Projekt einen eigenen Stil zwischen klassischem Electro- und Synth-Pop, der nur oberflächlich allzu vertraut klingt, jedoch durch die ein oder andere Ecke und Kante in Bezug auf Arrangement und Text einen individuellen Charakter entwickelt.

Schon die erste Single “Morphine” vom November 2019 sowie das dazugehörige Video konnten innerhalb der alternativen Musikszene nicht zuletzt durch gute Platzierungen in den Deutschen Alternative Charts (DAC) bei Fans und Medien an Aufmerksamkeit gewinnen. Weitere Singles und Videos werden im Frühjahr 2020 die Promotion des Albums begleiten.

Beat Noir Deluxe @ Web
www.beatnoirdeluxe.com
facebook.com/beatnoirdeluxe

Beat Noir Deluxe Live

