Mittwoch, Januar 26, 2022
1.0 Musik1.2 VideosBeat Noir Deluxe - New Life
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Beat Noir Deluxe – New Life

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosBeat Noir Deluxe - New Life
YouTube video

Der Song „New Life“ zeichnet sich durch ein besonderes, sphärisches Soundgewand zwischen
Synthpop und Futurepop aus. Der Song erzählt über die Zwänge der Gesellschaft, das eigene Leben in vorgefertigten Mustern und Bahnen zu leben. Misslingt dies, verurteilt und bestraft die Gesellschaft mit Missbilligung und Verachtung.

Text und Melodie entstanden 1996 aus der Feder eines sehr jungen Sascha Giacomuzzi, Mastermind von Beat Noir Deluxe. Beat Noir Deluxe bestätigt mit dieser Single seinen unverkennbaren Stil und hat sich als Newcomer einen Platz in der Alternative/Synthpop/Futurepop Szene erarbeitet.

Beat Noir Deluxe @ Web

www.beatnoirdeluxe.com
facebook.com/beatnoirdeluxe
instagram.com/beatnoirdeluxe2019/

Beat Noir Deluxe Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Projekt Ich`s „Pictures In My Head“

Mit „Pictures In My Head“ veröffentlicht Projekt Ich alias Ulf Müller aktuell die elfte...
1.1 News

Angry Pete: Debütalbum

Misanthrope ist das erste Album von Angry Pete, einem deutschen Synth-Pop-Künstler, der Synth-Wave- und...
1.1 News

Supreme Court mit zweitem Albumboten

"Face Reality" ist die zweite neue Single der deutschen Dark Electro-Truppe Supreme Court. Nach...
1.1 News

Noise Resistance Album Nr. 3: Stripped

Noise Resistance kündigen ihr drittes Album an und feiert gleich zwei Premieren.Zum einen ist...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Projekt Ich`s „Pictures In My Head“

Mit „Pictures In My Head“ veröffentlicht Projekt Ich alias...
Markus -
1.1 News

Projekt Ich feat. Pulse Lab

Mit „VR Chained“ veröffentlicht Projekt Ich alias Ulf Müller...
Markus -
1.1 News

Après la nuit Debüt

Die erste Veröffentlichung des brandneuen Elektro-Romantik-Projekts Après la nuit...
Markus -
1.1 News

M.U.N.T Connection Remix EP

M.U.N.T Connection wurde im Juni 2021 von Thierry Noritop...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X