Beat Noir Deluxe – What She Could Not Tell

“What She Could Not Tell” ist die 4. Single des in Kürze erscheinenden zweiten Albums „Werk 2“.
Dieser Song wurde bereits vor 20 Jahren von Sascha Giacomuzzi zusammen mit Ulrich Rabanser und
Veronika Prossliner geschrieben, aufgenommen und produziert. Das aktuelle Release ist eine komplette
Überarbeitung des Songs.

Im Song geht es um obsessive Liebe und den Verlust derselben, getragen von einer düster-melancholischen
Stimmung. Die Strophe wurde einem Gedicht von Denise Levertov aus dem Jahr 1974 entnommen.
Der Song wurde von Krischan Wesenberg (Rotersand)
gemischt und produziert.


Beat Noir Deluxe @ Web
www.beatnoirdeluxe.com
facebook.com/beatnoirdeluxe

