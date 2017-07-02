Benjamin’sPlague – Tyrants Will Fall

To be released on the 30th of June!
3 new tracks and 6 massive remixes make up this new single from Benjamin’sPlague. Dark, choral atmospheres set the tone for harsh, biting beats set to a driving tempo on the title track, explored further through an incredibly strong collection of remixes that reach genres from electro to harsh gabber that could only come from the Netherlands. Tyrants Will Fall’s 9 tracks makes for an elevating listening experience and includes some destined club hits ready for the dancefloor.

