Bestätigte Künstler für das WGT 2017

Die Veranstalter des WGT haben neue Acts für das Leipziger Festival bekannt geben. In der Zeit vom 02.06 bis 05.06. spielen unter anderem:
Revolting Cocks (USA/B) – exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 , Amorphis (FIN) , Odroerir (D) , Sinistro (P) , Machine De Beauvoir (D) , Emma Ruth Rundle (USA) , Thrudvangar (D) , Empusae (B) , Ragnaröek (D) , Iamtheshadow (P) und The 69 Eyes (FIN)
~ Offizielle Seiten Wave-Gotik-Treffen Leipzig ~
Aktuell haben 94 Künstler ihren Auftritt zugesagt.
13th Monkey (D) –
Aeon Sable (D) –
Ah Cama-Sotz (B) –
Ah! Kosmos (TR) –
Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls) & Edward Ka-Spel (Legendary Pink Dots) (USA/NL) –
Amorphis (FIN) –
Andi Sexgang (GB) Akustikkonzert –
Andyra (D) –
Angels & Agony (NL) –
Annwn (D) –
Autodafeh (S) –
Azar Swan (USA) –
B-Movie (GB) –
Besides (PL) –
BFG (GB) –
Black Nail Cabaret (H) –
Bloody, Dead & Sexy (D) –
Cephalgy (D) –
Chemical Sweet Kid (F) –
Corde Oblique (I) –
Cryo (S) –
Cuelebre (E) –
Da-Sein (E) Weltpremiere –
Der Blaue Reiter (E) –
Der Fluch (D) –
Desperate Journalist (GB) –
Drab Majesty (USA) –
Eden (AUS) Europa-Premiere –
Eisfabrik (D) –
Emma Ruth Rundle (USA) –
Empusae (B) –
Esben And The Witch (GB) –
Finsterforst (D) –
Frankenstein (USA) –
Hautville (I) –
Hørd (F) –
Herbst In Peking (D) –
Hexperos (I) –
Iamtheshadow (P) –
Ianva (I) –
Illuminate (D) –
In the Woods… (N) –
Iszoloscope (CDN) –
Jarboe (USA) exklusives Akustikkonzert –
Klangstabil (D) –
Klez.e (D) –
Landscape Body Machine (CDN) –
Larrnakh (H) –
Lebanon Hanover (GB) –
Lucifer’s Aid (S) –
Machine De Beauvoir (D) –
Masquerade (FIN) –
MGT & Friends (GB) –
Mlada Fronta (F) –
Moon Far Away (RUS) –
Nikolas Schreck (USA) –
Noisuf-X (D) –
Nox Interna (D) –
Odroerir (D) –
Ohm (CDN) –
Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio (S) –
Peter Bjärgö (S) –
Peter Heppner (D) –
Pouppée Fabrikk (S) –
Principia Audiomatica (HR) –
Ragnaröek (D) –
Red Cell (S) –
Red Mecca (S) –
Revolting Cocks (USA/B) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 –
Ritual Howls (USA) –
Rotersand (D) –
S.P.O.C.K (S) –
Saigon Blue Rain (F) –
Scary Bitches (GB) –
Sex Gang Children (GB) –
She Past Away (TR) –
Shireen (NL) –
Sinistro (P) –
Sixth June (SRB) –
Skinny Puppy (CDN) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 –
Soviet Soviet (I) –
Sylvaine (N) –
The 69 Eyes (FIN) –
The Agnes Circle (GB) –
The Devil And The Universe (A) –
The Mission (GB) –
Thrudvangar (D) –
Unlight (D) –
Vain Warr (USA) ehemals Blacklist –
Varg (D) –
Virgin In Veil (FIN) –
VNV Nation (IRL/GB) –
Whispering Sons (B) –
Wires & Lights (D) –
