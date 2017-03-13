Bestätigte Künstler für das WGT 2017

Aktuelles, Live, Wave Gotik Treffen 0 comments
Share
You are reading
Bestätigte Künstler für das WGT 2017

Die Veranstalter des WGT haben neue Acts für das Leipziger Festival bekannt geben. In der Zeit vom 02.06 bis 05.06. spielen unter anderem:

Revolting Cocks (USA/B) – exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 , Amorphis (FIN) , Odroerir (D) , Sinistro (P) , Machine De Beauvoir (D) , Emma Ruth Rundle (USA) , Thrudvangar (D) , Empusae (B) , Ragnaröek (D) , Iamtheshadow (P) und The 69 Eyes (FIN)

~ Offizielle Seiten Wave-Gotik-Treffen Leipzig ~

Eisbrecher

Aktuell haben 94 Künstler ihren Auftritt zugesagt.

13th Monkey (D) –
Aeon Sable (D) –
Ah Cama-Sotz (B) –
Ah! Kosmos (TR) –
Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls) & Edward Ka-Spel (Legendary Pink Dots) (USA/NL) –
Amorphis (FIN) –
Andi Sexgang (GB) Akustikkonzert –
Andyra (D) –
Angels & Agony (NL) –
Annwn (D) –
Autodafeh (S) –
Azar Swan (USA) –
B-Movie (GB) –
Besides (PL) –
BFG (GB) –
Black Nail Cabaret (H) –
Bloody, Dead & Sexy (D) –
Cephalgy (D) –
Chemical Sweet Kid (F) –
Corde Oblique (I) –
Cryo (S) –
Cuelebre (E) –
Da-Sein (E) Weltpremiere –
Der Blaue Reiter (E) –
Der Fluch (D) –
Desperate Journalist (GB) –
Drab Majesty (USA) –
Eden (AUS) Europa-Premiere –
Eisfabrik (D) –
Emma Ruth Rundle (USA) –
Empusae (B) –
Esben And The Witch (GB) –
Finsterforst (D) –
Frankenstein (USA) –
Hautville (I) –
Hørd (F) –
Herbst In Peking (D) –
Hexperos (I) –
Iamtheshadow (P) –
Ianva (I) –
Illuminate (D) –
In the Woods… (N) –
Iszoloscope (CDN) –
Jarboe (USA) exklusives Akustikkonzert –
Klangstabil (D) –
Klez.e (D) –
Landscape Body Machine (CDN) –
Larrnakh (H) –
Lebanon Hanover (GB) –
Lucifer’s Aid (S) –
Machine De Beauvoir (D) –
Masquerade (FIN) –
MGT & Friends (GB) –
Mlada Fronta (F) –
Moon Far Away (RUS) –
Nikolas Schreck (USA) –
Noisuf-X (D) –
Nox Interna (D) –
Odroerir (D) –
Ohm (CDN) –
Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio (S) –
Peter Bjärgö (S) –
Peter Heppner (D) –
Pouppée Fabrikk (S) –
Principia Audiomatica (HR) –
Ragnaröek (D) –
Red Cell (S) –
Red Mecca (S) –
Revolting Cocks (USA/B) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 –
Ritual Howls (USA) –
Rotersand (D) –
S.P.O.C.K (S) –
Saigon Blue Rain (F) –
Scary Bitches (GB) –
Sex Gang Children (GB) –
She Past Away (TR) –
Shireen (NL) –
Sinistro (P) –
Sixth June (SRB) –
Skinny Puppy (CDN) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 –
Soviet Soviet (I) –
Sylvaine (N) –
The 69 Eyes (FIN) –
The Agnes Circle (GB) –
The Devil And The Universe (A) –
The Mission (GB) –
Thrudvangar (D) –
Unlight (D) –
Vain Warr (USA) ehemals Blacklist –
Varg (D) –
Virgin In Veil (FIN) –
VNV Nation (IRL/GB) –
Whispering Sons (B) –
Wires & Lights (D) –
Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp
Markus Schmitz

Gründer des E-Zines [U]selinks.de

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!

Benachrichtige mich zu:
avatar
wpDiscuz
© Markus Schmitz 2004 - 2017
Yes No
This website uses cookies to offer you the best experience online. By continuing to use our website, you agree to the use of cookies.
Learn More I Agree