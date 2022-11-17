Beyond Border (feat. N-Frequency) – Modern Love

The song „Modern Love“ is the second video release from the current Beyond Border EP „Saint“. Nicky Schulschenk from N-Frequency gives the song its special flavor. Thank you for this terrific vibes. Music: Michael Deiters Lyrics: Nicky Schulschenk Add. Vocs: Kai Vincenz Németh
Video made by Alain De Grox for Synth Heaven https://www.facebook.com/SynthHeavenO… Video contains excerpts from the CGI 3D Animated Short „More“ by ArtFX School (Promo 2018). Directors: Ewald ALOEBOETOE, Valeria RAILEAN, Nicolas TURPIN & Cyrielle BOUNSER Specialist Student: Emmanuel HUMBERT www.artfx.fr.
Beyond Border @ Webwww.beyondborder.de
facebook.com/Beyond-Border
Beyond Border Live
April 2023