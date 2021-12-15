Mittwoch, Dezember 15, 2021
Beyond Border – Simplify

By Markus

-

YouTube video

„Simplify“ from our debut Album „Awakening“ out now
Music-Michael „Deity“ Deiters
Lyrics-Kai „Iggi“ Németh
Produced by Rob Dust

Beyond Border @ Web

www.beyondborder.de
facebook.com/Beyond-Border

Beyond Border Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

