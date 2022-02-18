Freitag, Februar 18, 2022
1.0 Musik1.1 News

BlackCarBurning EP kommt im April

von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsBlackCarBurning EP kommt im April

Das neue Projekt von Mark Hockings – Sänger und Kopf der britischen Electropop Band Mesh. Die „Reset“-EP von Blackcarburning wird (Mesh-)Fans begeistern, die seit Jahren auf neues Material warten.

Die EP enthält den Single Mix von John Fryer, einen ClubBanger von Soman und 2 Original-Tracks, die nicht auf dem Album erscheinen werden.

In diesem neuesten Werk übernimmt Hockings mehrere Rollen, darunter Schreiben, Singen und Programmieren, und beschreibt die Tracks als „elektronische Musik, die um Songs, Emotionen und Energie herum geschrieben ist“. Er fügt weiter hinzu: „Die Tracks wurden geschrieben, um zu sehen, was ich erreichen könnte, wenn ich hauptsächlich alleine arbeite. Es war ein Vehikel, um neue Songwriting- und Programmierideen zu erforschen und einige neue Richtungen zu entwickeln.

blackcarburning @ Web


www.blackcarburning.com
facebook.com/blackcarburning

blackcarburning Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

Geschichte schreiben mit ¡-PAHL-! Heute: Der Weg zum eigenen PAHLast

Drei Freunde. Ein Ziel. Erfolg durch Musik. Einer stirbt. Trauer und Schmerz. Dann: Entschlossenheit....
1.1 News

BlackCarBurning EP kommt im April

Das neue Projekt von Mark Hockings - Sänger und Kopf der britischen Electropop Band...
1.0 Musik

IMJUDAS Debüt Album

IMJUDAS ist das Soloprojekt des italienischen Künstlers Maxx Maryan, Gründungsmitglied und männliche Hälfte des...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Mesh entern die Charts mit Ihrem Tour Movie

Nachdem Mesh 2016 mit #12 für das aktuelle Album...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Blackline

The Uselinks.de Playlist 02/2022
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Blackcarburning – Everything Worked Out

Written by Mark Hockings Recorded at the Summerhouse Production...
Markus -
1.1 News

Soman`s „Vision“

Ein drastisches Album für drastische Zeiten: Mit "Vision" legt...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X