Mittwoch, März 16, 2022
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Blaklight präsentieren direkt die nächste Single.

von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsBlaklight präsentieren direkt die nächste Single.

Am 18.03.2022 veröffentlich BlakLight, die zweite Singles aus dem kommenden Doppel-Remix-Album „Out Of The Void – The Remixes“.

Der ausgewählte Song ist der Titel „Paranoid“ und stammt aus dem zweiten Album der Band. Als Remixer ist niemand geringerer als Rob Dust (Musiker (FORM), Produzent (Beyond Border, Vanguard) und Remixer (Camouflage, De/Vision)) am Werk gewesen.

Via Bandcamp gibt es auch dieses mal eine exklusive Instrumental Version

Das Duo wird am 1. April eine zusätzliche Remix-Single veröffentlichen, die zeitgleich mit der Vorbestellung des Bandcamp-Albums ‚Out Of The Void – The Remixes‘ erscheint. Adam und Brian arbeiten weiterhin an ihrem dritten und vierten Album sowie an mehreren Remixen und Kollaborationen.

BlakLight @ Web

www.blaklightband.com
facebook.com/BlakLightband
instagram.com/BlakLightband
twitter.com/BlakLightband

BlakLight Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

Michael Matters veröffentlicht neue Single

Michael Matters legt nach seinem Debütalbum gleichen Namens neues Material vor - clubtauglicher Dark...
1.1 News

Amnistia mit neuem Album.

Es ist vollbracht. Stefan & Tino zusammen besser bekannt als Amnistia, haben in den...
1.1 News

Solitary Experiments mit “ Every Now And Then“ Single wieder da

Die Berliner Futurepop Größe Solitary Experiments gehören seit mittlerweile über 25 Jahren zu den...
1.1 News

Blaklight präsentieren direkt die nächste Single.

Am 18.03.2022 veröffentlich BlakLight, die zweite Singles aus dem kommenden Doppel-Remix-Album „Out Of The...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Priest – Techno Girl

New single from PRIEST featuring former members of GHOST!...
Markus -
1.1 News

Rue Oberkampf`s zweites Album

Liebe ist das lang erwartete zweite Album von Rue...
Markus -
1.1 News

Seadrake melden sich zurück

Seadrake ist zurück mit mit der neuen Single "The...
Markus -
1.1 News

Blaklight veröffentlichen Remix Single

Das in Los Angeles ansässige Dark-Electronic-Pop-Duo BlakLight, bestehend aus...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X