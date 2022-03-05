Mittwoch, März 9, 2022
Blaklight veröffentlichen Remix Single

von Markus

Das in Los Angeles ansässige Dark-Electronic-Pop-Duo BlakLight, bestehend aus Brian Belknap (Mind Machine) und Adam Collier (Crush333, Full Frontal Disco und MDA), veröffentlicht am Freitag, den 4. März, „Waiting“ (Solar Fake Remix), die erste Single aus ihrem kommenden Doppel-Remix-Album „Out Of The Void – The Remixes„. 

Waiting„, ursprünglich vom zweiten Album der Band, „Into The Void“, wird hier von Sven Friedrich von Solar Fake geremixt und enthält eine Bonus-Instrumentalversion welche exklusiv auf Bandcamp veröffentlicht wird.

Ebenfalls am 4. März erscheint ein neuer, exklusiver Track, „Wicked Face“, der von der kommenden ‚Generation Blitz 2: Concrete and Chrome‘ Compilation stammt

BlakLight @ Web

www.blaklightband.com
facebook.com/BlakLightband
instagram.com/BlakLightband
twitter.com/BlakLightband

BlakLight Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

