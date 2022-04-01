1.0 Musik1.1 News

Blaklight veröffentlichen Remixsammlung

Out Of The Void - The Remixes erscheint am 14.04.2022

von Markus

Die Remixsammlung „Out Of The Void – The Remixes“ präsentiert zwei Variationen jedes Songs von BlakLights zweitem Album Into The Void“, geremixt von Künstlern aus der ganzen Welt.
Darunter echte Szenegrößen wie Rob Dust, Solar Fake, Aesthetic Perfection, Eisfabrik, Rroyce oder auch Beborn Beton.

Ab Freitag, dem 1. April, kann man das Album auf Bandcamp vorbestellen. Außerdem hat das Duo die zwölf Tracks umfassende Bonus-CD Complications“ zusammengestellt, die auf 50 Exemplare limitiert ist und noch nicht physisch veröffentlicht wurde. Außerdem enthalten alle Bandcamp-Konfigurationen sechs digitale Bonus-Mixe und Instrumentals, die sonst nirgendwo zu finden sind.

Die Band hat vor kurzem ihr Live-Debüt mit drei Konzerten in Südkalifornien gegeben und wird in den kommenden Wochen weitere Termine in ihren Kalender aufnehmen. Adam und Brian arbeiten weiterhin an ihrem dritten und vierten Album sowie an mehreren Remixen und Kollaborationen.

www.blaklightband.com
facebook.com/BlakLightband
instagram.com/BlakLightband
twitter.com/BlakLightband

