We take a bow to the most creative couturier of our times!! MERCI THIERRY „MANFRED“ MUGLER!! FOR MAKING THE WORLD OF FASHION AND ART SO MUCH MORE EXCITING!! MY FAVOURITE GAME IS WRITTEN BY FRANK SANDER & NIK PAGE PRODUCED BY FRANK SANDER VIDEOCUT BY DEFECT ART CAMERA BANDPERFORMANCE: GERT SCHOBER, ANDREAS BELLMANN & NIK PAGE LATEX by SAVAGE WEAR BLIND PASSENGER ARE: ANGELA BLACKFIELD, HAYDEE SPARKS, SEBASTIAN GOTTSCHALL & NIK PAGE