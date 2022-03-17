Donnerstag, März 17, 2022
Blind Passenger – feat. Dennis Schober (Solitary Experiments)

von Markus

-

Blind Passenger melden mit der ersten Single aus dem für April angekündigten Album „Teamwork“ zurück. Für den Song „Hello Destiny“ konnte die Band um Nik Page, Dennis Schober, seines Zeichens, Frontmann der Band Solitary Experiments als Gast gewinnen.

Zu der digitalen Single Veröffentlichung entstand zusammen mit der Larisa Lynx ein unterhaltsamer Videoclip.

YouTube video

Blind Passenger @ Web


www.blindpassenger.de
facebook.com/BlindPassengerOfficial

Blind Passenger Live

April 2022

Sa23apr19:00Blind PassengerBerlin, Teamwork Release PartyArtist:80s Express,Blind Passenger,Gulvøss 0 Add to wishlist

Juli 2022

Sa09jul13:00Black Mountain FestivalSchwarzenbergArtist:80s Express,A Projection,Battle Scream,Blind Passenger,Eisfabrik,Seelennacht,Tanzwut 0 Add to wishlist

