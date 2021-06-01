BlueForge – Break It Down

Second Single of the upcoming Album „Soul Rockets“

Thanks to M-ART-Production and pixels.com for the excellent footage.

BlueForge @ Web

facebook.com/OfficialBlueForge

BlueForge Live

September 2021

September 2021

Fr10sep17:0023:00NachholterminDark Rush Festival RevivalBerlinArtist:BlueForge,Darkness on Demand,Das Ich,Patenbrigade: Wolff

