Freitag, Oktober 23, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.1 News Blutengel & Massive Ego machen es gemeinsam
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Blutengel & Massive Ego machen es gemeinsam

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -

Es ist eine Geschichte, die schon fast zu schön, zu perfekt ist, um wahr zu sein: Blutengel Sänger Chris Pohl und Massive Ego Frontmann Marc Massive gehen zusammen auf Tour, freunden sich an und kommen sich am Ende so nah, dass sie einen Song zusammen schreiben. Mit „Nothing But A Void“ haben die beiden diese Geschichte wahr werden lassen und einen Dark Wave Club Hit geschrieben, wie er nur aus der Zusammenarbeit von zwei gleichgesinnten Kreativköpfen entstehen kann.

„Marc und ich sind nicht nur Kollegen. Auf unserer gemeinsamen Tour haben wir festgestellt, dass wir viele ähnliche Ansichten und Interessen haben. Außerdem ist er zu einem meiner Lieblingssänger geworden.“, kommentiert Chris. So war es nur logisch für die beiden, etwas zusammen zu machen, und gerade jetzt war die richtige Zeit dafür: „Es war wirklich cool, das Chris sich gemeldet hat, gerade jetzt, wo wir nicht live spielen können“, erinnert sich Marc, „dadurch konnten wir dem Lockdown Blues mit unserer Kreativität beikommen.“ Mit dieser Kreativität wird auf „Nothing But A Void“ der knallige Future Pop von Massive Ego mit der dunklen Romantik von Blutengel zusammengeführt – eine Kollaboration auf Augenhöhe, die das beste zweier Welten bündelt.

„Nothing But A Void“ erscheint als limitierte, handnummerierte CD-Clubsingle (1000 Stück weltweit!) mit nicht weniger als sechs Remixen.

Blutengel & Massive Ego – Nothing But A Void

  1. Nothing But A Void (Original)
  2. Nothing But A Void (Alex VRT Remix)
  3. Nothing But A Void (Auger Remix)
  4. Nothing But A Void (Alternative Version)
  5. Nothing But A Void (Omnimar Remix)
  6. Nothing But A Void (Rob Dust Remix)
  7. Nothing But A Void (Scot Collins Remix)
Jetzt kaufen

Blutengel @ Web
blutengel.de
facebook.com/BlutengelOfficial

Blutengel Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Massive Ego @ Web
www.massiveego.co.uk
facebook.com/massiveego
twitter.com/massiveegoband

Massive Ego Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Blutengel & Massive Ego machen es gemeinsam

Es ist eine Geschichte, die schon fast zu schön, zu perfekt ist, um wahr zu sein: Blutengel...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Solar Fake mit neuer Single zurück

Solar Fake melden sich, melodisch, tanzbar und bittersüß zurück. Mit „The Pretty Life“ gibt...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

ES23 – The Remix Files

Das lange Warten hat ein Ende! Vor etwa 1,5 Jahren angekündigt, jetzt endlich da!„The Remix Files“ vereint...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Electrostorm Vol. 9

Der „Electrostorm“-Sampler ist zurück! Vol. 9 vereint das beste aus Dark Electronic auf einer CD – 17...
Weiterlesen
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Solar Fake mit neuer Single zurück

Solar Fake melden sich, melodisch, tanzbar und...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Electrostorm Vol. 9

Der „Electrostorm“-Sampler ist zurück! Vol. 9 vereint...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Motor!k – Ritual

This video is a better trip than...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Ashbury Heights – Spectres From the Black Moss

Video by Nils Freiwald
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Popular articles

2̵n̵d̵ ̵f̷a̶c̴e̷ veröffentlichen limitierte EP “Nihilum”

Markus - 0
Eines der stärksten Newcomeralben des letzten Jahres war eindeutig das Debüt "Nemesis" von 2nd Face. Jetzt legt der Mainzer Vincent "Thorn" Uhlig...
Weiterlesen

Aesthetic Perfection

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Aesthetic Perfection Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Zoodrake

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Zoodrake Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Unzucht (Audiointerview)

1.3 Interviews Karsten Allenstein - 0
Im Rahmen des Amphi Festivals stand uns die Band Unzucht für ein Interview zur Verfügung.
Weiterlesen

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - Markus Schmitz

MEHR STORYS
Southern Pines - Neonlights

Southern Pines Debüt EP “Neonlights”

Markus - 0
Auger - From Now On I

Auger präsentieren ihr zweites Album

Markus - 0
X
X