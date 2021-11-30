Mittwoch, Dezember 1, 2021
1.0 Musik1.2 VideosBroken Nails – Phantom
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Broken Nails – Phantom

(Official Video)

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosBroken Nails – Phantom
YouTube video

Broken Nails is a solo music project by Kim Bell, which began in 2020, in Louisville, KY, USA. Inspired by Darkwave, Minimal Synth and EBM sounds. Primarily composed from analogue synthesizers and drum machines. Presenting strong, dance worthy percussion, a mixture of dark, cold and melancholy synth layers. Vocals and lyrics complimenting the emotion of the story the music conveys.

Broken Nails @ Web


facebook.com/brokennailsmusic

Broken Nails Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

M.U.N.T Connection Remix EP

M.U.N.T Connection wurde im Juni 2021 von Thierry Noritop (Stereo In Solo, Ex-Stereo) aus...
1.1 News

NightNight Debütalbum

NightNight ist das neue electro-alternative Projekt von Yasmin Maryam Haddad. Die klassisch ausgebildete Geigerin,...
1.1 News

Purwien & Kowa`s „Nochmal EP“

Es gibt Dinge im Leben, die man nicht wiederholen kann: das liebevolle Streicheln einer...
1.1 News

„Dead Eyes Black“ führt Massive Ego zu ihren Synthie-Pop-Wurzeln zurück

Mit der neuen Single Dead Eyes Black kehren Massive Ego zu ihren Synthie-Pop-Wurzeln zurück....

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

CattaC – Morticians

CREDITS Music & Lyrics by Jens Helmis /CATTAC CattaC @...
Markus -
1.1 News

CattaC melden sich zurück

Mit "Nightness" wollten CattaC eine EP schaffen, die facettenreich,...
Markus -
1.1 News

IMJUDAS meldet sich zurück

Seit der Veröffentlichung der "Tulpa"-EP hat IMJUDAS uns immer...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Auger – Oxygen

Diving into the deep end can be scary but...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X