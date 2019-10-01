CattaC – Just One More Day

Hypnotic beats quicken the pulse, dark electro sounds touch the soul’s depths and a striking voice gives the command: “Rising Demons” is the new album of CATTAC! For ten songs, the two felines Helm and Chris lead into eternal darkness. Stoical electro, industrial and dark pop rhythms heat up the atmosphere! At the same time sound aesthetic synthesizer evoke the famous Nineties’ feeling when Dark Wave bands just as COVENANT, SKINNY PUPPY or DEPECHE MODE as well as groups from other genres like TYPE O NEGATIVE or THE SISTERS OF MERCY.

